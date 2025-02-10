Whatever Happened To Martina McBride?

To cap off what was, overall, a very successful decade for Martina McBride, the country superstar released her 10th studio album, "Shine," in 2009. "Shine" was different for McBride than records past for a variety of reasons, including the creative side. While the singer had become accustomed to producing her records herself, she teamed up with a producer for "Shine" and relinquished some control. "I just felt like this was the right time to take that step. After making two albums by myself, self-producing, I felt like it was the time to have him do the job, and I felt like it would bring a fresh perspective," McBride said to The Boot of the decision.

In some ways, though, "Shine" was no different than McBride's past albums. The record sold well, and it became her fourth number one album on the country album charts, an achievement McBride was grateful for. "I never expect anything. You never know what's going to happen. You do the best you can, put it out there and it's out of your hands at that point. I can never really assume anything, so I was just waiting on pins and needles and very happy that we accomplished that," she said. While "Shine" did sell well, the singles didn't garner quite as much traction as some of her previous work, and no track from the album was ever considered one of McBride's best songs of all time.