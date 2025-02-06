Relationship Expert Tells Us Biggest Red Flags In George & Kellyanne Conway's Marriage

When it comes to warning signs in a relationship, Kellyanne Conway's commitment to Republican red as opposed to her ex-husband George Conway's true blue Democrat ideals was almost certainly the cause of their divorce. Kellyanne and George became well known for their starkly different political beliefs, with Kellyanne working hand-in-hand with Donald Trump while George grew to become a brutal opponent of the Trump administration. We spoke to Behavior & Relationship Expert Patrick Wanis, PhD, the creator of SRTT Therapy (Subconscious Rapid Transformation Technique) and the "Get Over Your Ex Now!" program, and asked him how political differences can destroy a marriage. Wanis said, "A difference in political beliefs can destroy a marriage not because the political beliefs clash but because our political beliefs represent and reflect our core values," adding that, "the primary reason that relationships of all types fail and end in a breakup is because of a clash in values."

In 2018, Kellyanne spoke to The Washington Post and seemed to get to the heart of the matter, saying, "I feel there's a part of him that thinks I chose Donald Trump over him. Which is ridiculous. One is my work, and one is my marriage." Wanis listed a number of factors that could have contributed to the divorce, saying, "There might have been arguments over sex, over money, over infidelity, over co-parenting, over the way that the country should be governed!" But he returned to the main issue by saying, "In the same way that our spiritual or religious beliefs reflect and can shape our core values, so, too, political beliefs reflect and can also shape our core values." It makes us wonder if Ivanka Trump gave Kellyanne the same advice on how to save her marriage.

