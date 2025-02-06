Relationship Expert Tells Us Biggest Red Flags In George & Kellyanne Conway's Marriage
When it comes to warning signs in a relationship, Kellyanne Conway's commitment to Republican red as opposed to her ex-husband George Conway's true blue Democrat ideals was almost certainly the cause of their divorce. Kellyanne and George became well known for their starkly different political beliefs, with Kellyanne working hand-in-hand with Donald Trump while George grew to become a brutal opponent of the Trump administration. We spoke to Behavior & Relationship Expert Patrick Wanis, PhD, the creator of SRTT Therapy (Subconscious Rapid Transformation Technique) and the "Get Over Your Ex Now!" program, and asked him how political differences can destroy a marriage. Wanis said, "A difference in political beliefs can destroy a marriage not because the political beliefs clash but because our political beliefs represent and reflect our core values," adding that, "the primary reason that relationships of all types fail and end in a breakup is because of a clash in values."
In 2018, Kellyanne spoke to The Washington Post and seemed to get to the heart of the matter, saying, "I feel there's a part of him that thinks I chose Donald Trump over him. Which is ridiculous. One is my work, and one is my marriage." Wanis listed a number of factors that could have contributed to the divorce, saying, "There might have been arguments over sex, over money, over infidelity, over co-parenting, over the way that the country should be governed!" But he returned to the main issue by saying, "In the same way that our spiritual or religious beliefs reflect and can shape our core values, so, too, political beliefs reflect and can also shape our core values." It makes us wonder if Ivanka Trump gave Kellyanne the same advice on how to save her marriage.
Their road to divorce was a very public affair
Part of what made Kellyanne and George Conway's separation feel so inevitable was that they were public figures who were very open about their differing beliefs. When we asked Behavior & Relationship Expert Patrick Wanis, PhD, if their public clash of opinions could have exacerbated their divorce, he said, "While disagreements occur in every relationship, public disagreements transform and destroy the relationship because the issues are not being resolved privately –there is no room for patience, listening, tolerance, or understanding," adding that, "Next, their identity becomes entrenched in the opposing and clashing stances and values. Neither party can change or adjust their values as they will appear to be weak, losing, or a failure."
Wanis' point certainly was proven when Kellyanne and George returned to butt heads on a 2024 Instagram Live debate moderated by their rebellious daughter Claudia Conway as they discussed the Democratic National Convention. As reported by The Independent, their debate got so heated that Kellyanne, at one point, told George, "This is why I divorced you." Wanis extrapolated on how the issue could have affected the two when they were married, saying, "As the public takes sides on social media and loudly voices their opinion and distaste or hatred for the opposing spouse, the division between the spouses deepens, and the marital union and bond is torn down." Given that we just got another four years of Donald Trump, we don't think we've heard the last of Kellyanne and George publicly airing their grievances with one another.