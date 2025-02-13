Karoline Leavitt's Wildly Expensive Outfits Offer A Glimpse Inside Her Lavish Life
At this point, it's clear that when it comes to who he works with or spends time with, Donald Trump prefers the people with the most money. Therefore, it should really come as no surprise that his press secretary isn't shopping for clothes at the same places as the rest of us. Karoline Leavitt has had more than a few fashion fails we can't ignore, but that doesn't mean that these ensembles came cheap. Her outfit for her first press conference certainly made this clear.
On January 28, Leavitt headed to The Brady Press Briefing Room to hold her first press conference as the U.S.'s youngest-ever press secretary. The 27-year-old sported a magenta suit paired with a black layering top and a massive cross necklace. While her suit was only around $150, her Jimmy Choo shoes set her back a whopping $730. With footwear like that, it's safe to assume that her big, flashy necklace wasn't cheap either, but even without knowing its cost, her ensemble was already worth nearly $900.
This outfit is just one example of the expensive wardrobe that she has showcased during her short time in her new role. When she was being sworn in, Leavitt wore the $500 Giovanna coat from LPA. Evidently, Leavitt is prioritizing her glamorous transformation over making attempts to seem any more relatable to the general public.
Karoline Leavitt's lavish lifestyle likely means she's out-of-touch with most Americans
A major promise during Donald Trump's 2024 election campaign was simple: lower grocery prices. In a press conference in August, he vowed, "When I win, I will immediately bring prices down, starting on day one," per CNN. Trump did not lower grocery prices "on day one" and he is no longer claiming that he will. A month after Election Day, he told Time, "I'd like to bring them down. It's hard to bring things down once they're up. You know, it's very hard," adding simply. "I think that they will." Having a press secretary on board with his actions is important and, for someone with a penchant for flaunting designer bags, the price of eggs surely isn't something that keeps Karoline Leavitt up at night.
Leavitt has sported the $5,300 Lady D-Lite bag by Dior, as well as the nearly $2,050 Louis Vuitton Neverfull tote. It's safe to assume that these are just a few of the pricey bags in her collection. After all, her net worth is thought to be around $6 million. The average American salary is around $65,000, and Leavitt's salary is around $180,000. Furthermore, her husband Nicholas Riccio, who is over three decades older than Leavitt, owns the multimillion-dollar real estate company Riccio Enterprises LLC. That means it's unsurprising that Leavitt has the means for an extravagant wardrobe, but it doesn't make her tuned in to the plight of the average American.