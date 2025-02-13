Karoline Leavitt's Wildly Expensive Outfits Offer A Glimpse Inside Her Lavish Life

At this point, it's clear that when it comes to who he works with or spends time with, Donald Trump prefers the people with the most money. Therefore, it should really come as no surprise that his press secretary isn't shopping for clothes at the same places as the rest of us. Karoline Leavitt has had more than a few fashion fails we can't ignore, but that doesn't mean that these ensembles came cheap. Her outfit for her first press conference certainly made this clear.

On January 28, Leavitt headed to The Brady Press Briefing Room to hold her first press conference as the U.S.'s youngest-ever press secretary. The 27-year-old sported a magenta suit paired with a black layering top and a massive cross necklace. While her suit was only around $150, her Jimmy Choo shoes set her back a whopping $730. With footwear like that, it's safe to assume that her big, flashy necklace wasn't cheap either, but even without knowing its cost, her ensemble was already worth nearly $900.

This outfit is just one example of the expensive wardrobe that she has showcased during her short time in her new role. When she was being sworn in, Leavitt wore the $500 Giovanna coat from LPA. Evidently, Leavitt is prioritizing her glamorous transformation over making attempts to seem any more relatable to the general public.

