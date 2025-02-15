Inside The Rumored Romantic Tension Between Kevin Costner And Sharon Stone

Kevin Costner hasn't had much luck when it comes to finding love after his messy divorce from his wife of 19 years, Christine Baumgartner, and he has seemingly been single ever since. According to rumors, however, his interaction with Sharon Stone at the 2024 Governor Awards was a hint his single days were over. Costner and Stone were two of just several A-listers that came together for the annual ceremony in November 2024, but what started out as an event for Hollywood's best and brightest began to look more and more like a date night between Costner and the "Basic Instinct" actor.

Onlookers noticed that the pair were a little too friendly with each other, giving flirty vibes that quietly stole the show. "They started off polite with small talk then he put on his Kevin Costner charm, you know, like the vibes he gave off in Bull Durham and Tin Cup, like heyyyy baby," Daily Mail heard from a source. Stone was reportedly very receptive to Costner's charm, and responded to the veteran actor by flirting back. "Sharon is such a class act, she handled the attention very well and was cute. She winked at him and was sweet," the source added. An insider shared a similar account with In Touch Weekly, adding that "they exchanged numbers."

Was that the foreshadowing of a future romance or playful teasing between friends? A Stone-Costner pairing got the internet buzzing, but in an interview a few weeks after the awards show, Stone cleared the air.

