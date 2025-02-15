Inside The Rumored Romantic Tension Between Kevin Costner And Sharon Stone
Kevin Costner hasn't had much luck when it comes to finding love after his messy divorce from his wife of 19 years, Christine Baumgartner, and he has seemingly been single ever since. According to rumors, however, his interaction with Sharon Stone at the 2024 Governor Awards was a hint his single days were over. Costner and Stone were two of just several A-listers that came together for the annual ceremony in November 2024, but what started out as an event for Hollywood's best and brightest began to look more and more like a date night between Costner and the "Basic Instinct" actor.
Onlookers noticed that the pair were a little too friendly with each other, giving flirty vibes that quietly stole the show. "They started off polite with small talk then he put on his Kevin Costner charm, you know, like the vibes he gave off in Bull Durham and Tin Cup, like heyyyy baby," Daily Mail heard from a source. Stone was reportedly very receptive to Costner's charm, and responded to the veteran actor by flirting back. "Sharon is such a class act, she handled the attention very well and was cute. She winked at him and was sweet," the source added. An insider shared a similar account with In Touch Weekly, adding that "they exchanged numbers."
Was that the foreshadowing of a future romance or playful teasing between friends? A Stone-Costner pairing got the internet buzzing, but in an interview a few weeks after the awards show, Stone cleared the air.
Sharon Stone denied the rumors of her Kevin Costner romance
In December 2024, ExtraTV asked Sharon Stone about the speculation that she and Kevin Costner were an item. "First of all, I'm not dating Kevin Costner," she said to the cameraperson. They asked, "Would you like to?" Stone replied, chuckling, "I've known Kevin Costner for probably 30 years, and I think that if we haven't dated so far, we're probably not going to."
Stone was married twice before taking the path of singledom. She was married to producer Michael Greenburg from 1984 to 1987. Afterward, she married Phil Bronstein, a journalist, from 1998 to 2004. Apart from her marriages, Stone has been linked to other stars. For instance, in 2021, rumors spread that Stone and rap star RMR were an item. The "Ratched" actor has even gone on dating apps such as Tinder and Bumble to broaden her romance options. But instead of helping her find true love, all dating did was convince Stone she might've been better off single. "I'm done dating, I've had it with dating," Stone said in 2020 on "The Drew Barrymore Show."
However, Stone seemingly changed her tune later on. Speaking to The Times in January 2024, Stone hoped 2024 would be the year she'd find the love she once gave up on. But Costner — who was previously married to Cindy Silva from 1978 to 1994 — approached his situation differently after he and Christine Baumgartner went their separate ways. The "Yellowstone" star made his work a priority, but he didn't seem to think he was doomed to be single forever. "People are supposed to be together, so I'm sure that can happen for me," Costner told ExtraTV in June 2024.