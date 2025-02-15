Fox News Anchor Dana Perino's Worst Fashion Fail Of All Time

Whether Dana Perino was angling for a KFC sponsorship or she was showing off her stunning transformation by letting us know how long it's been since she's had fried chicken, the Fox News host fumbled into the worst fashion fail of all time when she debuted her dead-on dupe for Colonel Sanders' iconic outfit. Perino wore a white jacket with black-striped detailing across her collar and down the middle that did an incredible job of replicating the Kentucky fried Colonel's signature black neck tie look.

We're trying to chalk up the glaring mistake to some kind of hurried behind-the-scenes decision-making on Fox News' big night, or to the fact that Perino is underpaid compared to some of the richest anchors on television, but Perino even posted a fit check on her Instagram account along with her fellow Fox hosts Harold Ford Jr. and Kate DePetro. In the video, Perino says that the jacket is Prada and that she "was supposed to wear something else for election night, but then I ended up with this beautiful wonderful jacket." She paired the questionable jacket with a black tank top, black pants, and matching Jimmy Choo shoes. As for the jacket, it may have been beautiful and it may have been wonderful, but we unfortunately have to say — the Colonel wore it better.

