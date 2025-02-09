How Did Christine Baumgartner & Josh Connor Meet? Inside The Couple's Controversial Romance

In January 2025, People broke the news that former "Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner's ex-wife Christine Baumgartner was engaged to banker Josh Connor. But controversy quickly marred what would otherwise be a happy announcement. Particularly, her relationship with Connor played a key role in the drama surrounding Baumgartner's messy divorce from Costner. But to understand exactly why, we have to look at how Baumgartner and Connor met in the first place. In January 2024, the Daily Mail confirmed that they were officially an item. That said, the two were initially linked back in July 2023, when they were spotted enjoying a Hawaiian holiday together. Notably, it was just two months after Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner — a move that reportedly caught the actor completely off guard, as insiders divulged to Extra.

Additionally, Connor himself had only finalized his own divorce around six months before the romantic trip took place. But it goes even deeper than that. According to the Daily Mail, the Connors and the Costners had actually been neighbors and family friends for years prior to the two hooking up, shocking the ex-spouses on both sides. Apparently, the financier originally crossed paths with Baumgartner because their daughters knew each other. All this naturally raised a few eyebrows, especially amid Baumgartner and Costner's divorce. However, at a child support hearing in August 2023 — about a month after she and Connor were spotted in Hawaii — Baumgartner's lawyer asserted that the two were just friends. Baumgartner also took the stand during the hearing, and staunchly denied that she and Connor were romantically involved with one another.

