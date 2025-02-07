Joe Biden Throwback Vid Reveals The Kelce He Rooted For Last Super Bowl (& It's Not Who You Think)

We know President Donald Trump is mainly rooting for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the team goes for their coveted "three-peat" in the 2025 Super Bowl. While former President Joe Biden might not have had as huge of a stake in the big game in 2024, it seems he still had his own favorite star with Chiefs connections.

Advertisement

Besides Mahomes, Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce is the next player football fans usually admire the most from the team. His brother, Jason Kelce, used to play for the Philadelphia Eagles. However, Biden said he preferred Travis and Jason's mom, Donna Kelce (also known to fans and the public as "Mama Kelce"), when he was asked who his favorite Kelce was. "Mama Kelce," he answered in a TikTok from 2024 re-posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, days before the 2025 game. "I understand she makes great chocolate chip cookies."

Biden's dessert-related intel seems to be true. Travis told People in 2025 that he always has to have his mom's cookies before the big championship, and she once delivered them to both her sons in an especially wholesome way before they went head-to-head in the 2023 Super Bowl. "I wrote them both letters and I'm going to take them cookies," she told People in February 2023.

Advertisement