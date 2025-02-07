Joe Biden Throwback Vid Reveals The Kelce He Rooted For Last Super Bowl (& It's Not Who You Think)
We know President Donald Trump is mainly rooting for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the team goes for their coveted "three-peat" in the 2025 Super Bowl. While former President Joe Biden might not have had as huge of a stake in the big game in 2024, it seems he still had his own favorite star with Chiefs connections.
Besides Mahomes, Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce is the next player football fans usually admire the most from the team. His brother, Jason Kelce, used to play for the Philadelphia Eagles. However, Biden said he preferred Travis and Jason's mom, Donna Kelce (also known to fans and the public as "Mama Kelce"), when he was asked who his favorite Kelce was. "Mama Kelce," he answered in a TikTok from 2024 re-posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, days before the 2025 game. "I understand she makes great chocolate chip cookies."
Biden's dessert-related intel seems to be true. Travis told People in 2025 that he always has to have his mom's cookies before the big championship, and she once delivered them to both her sons in an especially wholesome way before they went head-to-head in the 2023 Super Bowl. "I wrote them both letters and I'm going to take them cookies," she told People in February 2023.
Mama Kelce is the best Kelce
Donna Kelce is certainly one of the most adored moms among football fans, so much so that she earned the loving mantle "Mama Kelce." She's an avid cheerleader for her football sons Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, and she even rocked a double-sided jersey in 2023 to support both of their teams when they became the first brothers to square up against one another in a Super Bowl. "Talk about a Hall of Fame mom!" the Pro Football Hall of Fame X account said after announcing her jersey was part of their exhibit. There's no denying Donna is immensely proud of her boys. " ... I'm very happy they get to enjoy the fruits of their labor, because it's [been] a tough ride to get where they are now," she told People in 2024.
Her presence grew so large among Chiefs fans and the football community that she was given a role in the 2024 Hallmark romance "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story." Hallmark star Hunter King said Mama Kelce brought good vibes to the set. "She's just so sweet," King told People. "Such a doll and just, it was like having a mom there." Her wholesome image is definitely infectious if it even caught the attention of former President Joe Biden.
As Travis preps for his fifth Super Bowl appearance, it's very possible Biden still could be quietly cheering on the tight end's beloved mom from afar. Regardless, we know Mama Kelce, with her cookies, is once again ready to watch her son rise to the occasion in the big game — though possibly in full Chiefs gear this time.