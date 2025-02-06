Trump Manages To Make Mahomes Family Shoutout All About Himself

President Donald Trump has had no problem making Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' accomplishments about him. Not only did he think the Chiefs' AFC championship game victory was fair game to steal Patrick's thunder, he also reminded everyone of Brittany Mahomes' damning Trump support controversy when he used the arrival of the Mahomeses' third child to further ingratiate himself with the couple.

Advertisement

On February 6, 2025, President Trump congratulated the Mahomes family on the birth of their baby daughter. While it's certainly an honor to have your child's birth acknowledged by the president, it's hard to deny his message was coded in self-serving language. "Congratulations to the Chiefs GREAT Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and his very beautiful and BRILLIANT wife, Brittany, on the birth of their new baby daughter, Golden Raye," he wrote on his Truth Social platform. "This is what I call a baby with great genes, both mother and father. It's happy times in the wonderful Mahomes family. See you all on Sunday!" By showering the Mahomeses in excessive compliments, it's as though he was buttering them up for the upcoming meeting he mentioned.

Advertisement

Knowing Brittany implicated herself as a Trump fan by liking one of his posts, though Patrick tried to stay neutral on the subject, it seems the president attempted flattery, not out of genuine interest in the couple or their child, but because they are potential allies.