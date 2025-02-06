Trump Manages To Make Mahomes Family Shoutout All About Himself
President Donald Trump has had no problem making Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' accomplishments about him. Not only did he think the Chiefs' AFC championship game victory was fair game to steal Patrick's thunder, he also reminded everyone of Brittany Mahomes' damning Trump support controversy when he used the arrival of the Mahomeses' third child to further ingratiate himself with the couple.
On February 6, 2025, President Trump congratulated the Mahomes family on the birth of their baby daughter. While it's certainly an honor to have your child's birth acknowledged by the president, it's hard to deny his message was coded in self-serving language. "Congratulations to the Chiefs GREAT Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and his very beautiful and BRILLIANT wife, Brittany, on the birth of their new baby daughter, Golden Raye," he wrote on his Truth Social platform. "This is what I call a baby with great genes, both mother and father. It's happy times in the wonderful Mahomes family. See you all on Sunday!" By showering the Mahomeses in excessive compliments, it's as though he was buttering them up for the upcoming meeting he mentioned.
Knowing Brittany implicated herself as a Trump fan by liking one of his posts, though Patrick tried to stay neutral on the subject, it seems the president attempted flattery, not out of genuine interest in the couple or their child, but because they are potential allies.
He wants the Mahomses on Team Trump
President Donald Trump's celebratory gesture toward Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes seemingly came in a moment of convenience for himself, rather than in a timely fashion, considering their daughter's birth happened weeks prior. It's hard to deny this may have something to do with Trump's upcoming Super Bowl appearance, the first by a current U.S. president, which he referenced in the message. Patrick acknowledged the historic moment in an interview, though he, once again, avoided delving into his political beliefs. "It's always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president," Mahomes told reporters on February 5, 2025, per Fox News. "Someone that is at the top position in our country."
President Trump's enthusiasm for the Mahomeses seemingly stems back to their alleged support for him. We know the president enjoys surrounding himself with people willing to boost his overblown ego, and it'd be no surprise if he's eager to get the biggest active NFL player on his side, especially if Brittany is already in the president's camp. If Trump's recent congratulatory messages weren't enough to illustrate who he has his sights set on to enter his circle, his unsubtle comment about who he'll root for in the 2025 Super Bowl was a telling sign he wants Patrick on Team Trump. "I don't want to say, but there's a certain quarterback that seems to be a pretty good winner," he told reporters in the Oval Office in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on February 4, 2025.