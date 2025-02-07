Kamala Harris Can't Travel Out Of Stuffy Fashion Comfort Zone Even For Lakers Game

Former Vice President Kamala Harris seldom steps outside of her fashion comfort zone. And we get it. Harris always looks put-together and professional, which is a wise choice for someone in her position who often gets photographed. Still, we would think there would be some occasions when Harris would want to opt for more laidback attire — like at a basketball game, perhaps. As it turns out, even when having some fun in the stands at a big sporting event, Harris prefers to stick to her usual wardrobe... even when it makes her stick out like a sore thumb.

On February 6, Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff watched from the stands as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors. It was nice to see Harris and Emhoff making time for their marriage amid political chaos. Still, we would have loved to see Harris going a bit more casual with her attire for the occasion. Rather than looking like she was relaxing on a special date night, she looked like it was just another day on the campaign trail as she wore yet another neutral blazer and top. And this was made even stranger since her husband was wearing what looked like a long sleeve t-shirt, making him very appropriately dressed for the occasion.