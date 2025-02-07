Kamala Harris Can't Travel Out Of Stuffy Fashion Comfort Zone Even For Lakers Game
Former Vice President Kamala Harris seldom steps outside of her fashion comfort zone. And we get it. Harris always looks put-together and professional, which is a wise choice for someone in her position who often gets photographed. Still, we would think there would be some occasions when Harris would want to opt for more laidback attire — like at a basketball game, perhaps. As it turns out, even when having some fun in the stands at a big sporting event, Harris prefers to stick to her usual wardrobe... even when it makes her stick out like a sore thumb.
On February 6, Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff watched from the stands as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors. It was nice to see Harris and Emhoff making time for their marriage amid political chaos. Still, we would have loved to see Harris going a bit more casual with her attire for the occasion. Rather than looking like she was relaxing on a special date night, she looked like it was just another day on the campaign trail as she wore yet another neutral blazer and top. And this was made even stranger since her husband was wearing what looked like a long sleeve t-shirt, making him very appropriately dressed for the occasion.
Folks had mixed opinions on seeing Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff on date night
When it comes to Kamala Harris, folks certainly have mixed opinions. Perhaps it's no surprise that there were some very varied reactions to footage of Harris and Doug Emhoff enjoying an evening of fun out and about. A clip of the couple watching the big game went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter. In it, the fancily dressed former VP smiled and appeared to say "thank you" to a fellow game attendee. After the interaction, Harris had what looked like a moment of discomfort before perking up when she whispered something to her husband. So it's appears that, through what is surely a strange and difficult time in Harris' life, Emhoff is still her rock. If nothing else, the clip can, at least, put viral divorce rumors about Harris and Emhoff to rest.
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff at the Lakers-Warriors game tonight! pic.twitter.com/GgnDbHA76o
— kamala shadow presidency (@madampolitick) February 7, 2025
"I love how she's loving her life and making it visible for her haters to see she's okay!" one X user commented. Of course, not everyone shared this sentiment. One commenter said, "So remind me why anyone cares?" Another commenter fired back at the haters, writing, "Let this woman enjoy the game you all got Donald Trump so deal with it." No matter who you voted for or who you rooted for in the Lakers vs. Warriors game, it's probably best that we all let Harris and Emhoff enjoy the game...and their life after the White House.