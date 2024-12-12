Kamala Harris' Step Outside Of Her Comfort Zone Is A Festive Fashion Fail
We all get the occasional urge to step out of our comfort zones and experiment with new fashion choices, especially for a big event or special occasion. Sometimes, it leads to a fresh, exciting style that works. But other times, like with Kamala Harris's outfit at the Kennedy Center Honorees, it's a total miss.
The Vice President ditched her usual smart and sharp style for a floor-length, long-sleeve dress featuring a sparkly bodice and black skirt. Unfortunately, this choice did absolutely nothing for her figure. Instead, it gave her an unflattering frame and aged her beyond her years. And while there's nothing wrong with embracing aging, it's a different story when it's induced by poor fashion choices.
The first major issue with this outfit is the boxy, metallic bodice. It makes her top seem heavy because it isn't fitted or cinched at the waist. This is a surprising mistake since she usually nails outfits that complement her lithe frame. To make matters worse, the skirt only emphasizes the bodice's flaws and does nothing to balance out the robotic top. Sorry, Kamala Harris, but this one's a no from the fashion police.
Could Kamala Harris's outfit have been a subtle message?
Kamala Harris is known for channeling hidden meanings in her clothing choices. Her outfit during her concession speech featured a tragic parallel detail you might have missed. Her purple suit at her swearing-in also carried more meaning than many realized. And let's not forget Harris's DNC tan suit, which was an obvious nod to Barack Obama's controversial fashion choice.
Given this history, we can't help but wonder if there's more to the Vice President's festive fashion fail. The outfit does give off major 'I've got bigger fish to fry' energy, so perhaps the politician might be making it clear she's not aiming for the best-dressed list.
Alternatively, it could be another sign — like some of Kamala Harris's boldest looks — that she's open to stepping outside her usual comfort zone in fashion and politics. However, it's also possible there's no hidden meaning at all, and the Vice President just needs to reconsider whichever stylist selected this look.