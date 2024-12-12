Kamala Harris' Step Outside Of Her Comfort Zone Is A Festive Fashion Fail

We all get the occasional urge to step out of our comfort zones and experiment with new fashion choices, especially for a big event or special occasion. Sometimes, it leads to a fresh, exciting style that works. But other times, like with Kamala Harris's outfit at the Kennedy Center Honorees, it's a total miss.

The Vice President ditched her usual smart and sharp style for a floor-length, long-sleeve dress featuring a sparkly bodice and black skirt. Unfortunately, this choice did absolutely nothing for her figure. Instead, it gave her an unflattering frame and aged her beyond her years. And while there's nothing wrong with embracing aging, it's a different story when it's induced by poor fashion choices.

The first major issue with this outfit is the boxy, metallic bodice. It makes her top seem heavy because it isn't fitted or cinched at the waist. This is a surprising mistake since she usually nails outfits that complement her lithe frame. To make matters worse, the skirt only emphasizes the bodice's flaws and does nothing to balance out the robotic top. Sorry, Kamala Harris, but this one's a no from the fashion police.

