Time Magazine Rubs Salt In The Wound Of Trump's Biggest Insecurity

On the other hand, all this attention on Elon Musk may actually boost Donald Trump's ego in the long run. After analyzing multiple polls, The Washington Post noted Musk's popularity was taking a hit, as people expressed concern with his behavior. Some noted that Musk served as a distraction, freeing Trump to pursue his agenda elsewhere. "It wouldn't surprise me if Trump thought it was kind of good that Musk is taking all this heat, and he's not," surmised Jonathan Swan, White House Reporter for The New York Times.

Others predict that Trump and Musk's bromance may eventually go down in flames. "Of course he's going to fall out with Donald Trump. They're both pretty explosive characters," Maveen Rana asserted on Times Radio. "It's hard to see how they're still friends in four years." Even so, Rana doesn't think a rift will curtail Musk's power grabbing abilities.

Regardless of how people view Musk and his level of power, his position at the Resolute Desk on the Time cover is only symbolic. Musk isn't based in the Oval Office, or even the White House itself — a fact Trump mentioned during a press conference in January 2025. Susie Wiles, Trump's Chief of Staff, is purportedly working behind the scenes to protect Trump's ego and serve as a buffer between Trump and Musk. In addition, since she has a preference for a team-centered approach to political tasks, it's doubtful she and Musk will become chummy.

