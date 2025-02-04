Tim Walz Zeroes In On Donald Trump's Ultimate Weakness In One Sentence

Tim Walz, who had plenty to say about his and Kamala Harris' stunning loss to Trump, fired up his charming yet ferocious wit to get under the thin skin of President Donald Trump. On X, formerly Twitter, the previous VP nominee posted, "Elon Musk is a terrible president." This comes off the heels of tech billionaire Elon Musk sticking his fingers in as many American pies as he can, with his "Department of Government Efficiency" gaining access to the federal payment system in charge of doling out Social Security benefits among other sensitive information. Per The Hill, the move has since been met with backlash in the form of a lawsuit. However, Walz's post has got to hit Trump where it hurts.

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump and Musk formed an unlikely bromance that is still ongoing. But with Trump's return to the White House, it seems Musk is not only obsessed with the president, but possibly trying to become him. Many of the hostile moves Musk has been making behind the scenes are both chaotic and out of his depth. Notably, Musk has not been elected to perform any of his duties, plus he also lacks the security clearance for most of them. So far, this hasn't seemed to rattle Trump, with him brushing off any rumblings about conflicts of interest. The post by Walz, however, just might be opening fresh enough wounds for Trump to potentially lash out.