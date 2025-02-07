Trump Finally Receives Love That's Been Lacking In His Marriage (But It's Not From Melania)
Things are heating up in the White House! Donald Trump's bestie, Elon Musk, took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate their love just ahead of Valentine's Day. "I love @realDonaldTrump as much as a straight man can love another man," the Tesla Motors CEO wrote on February 7, 2025. Real convincing.
Listen, as thrilled as we are that Musk and Trump's bromance is filling a void that Melania never could, viewers agreed that Elon's behavior was just bizarre. "If you love him so much why don't you marry him," wrote one user in response, "Yo what?" another added simply.
We wish we could say this was the first instance of idiosyncrasy from Musk on X, but unfortunately, old habits do die hard. He can often be found spewing nonsense on the app that he owns, most of which just appears to be him boosting Trump. He screenshotted a Tweet from Trump where he wrote that he would be signing an Executive Order to remove incentives for paper straws, enthusiastically concluding, "BACK TO PLASTIC!" to which Musk responded, "Greatest President ever!" Whatever helps him sleep at night.
Elon Musk has officially embraced the term First Buddy
There have been many things said about Elon Musk since Donald Trump was reinstated as the 47th President of the United States. Though they can teeter between positive and negative, a new term has been brought up to describe Musk and his updated role in the White House: "First Buddy."
The trend began in November 2024 when, during a CNN broadcast, correspondent Gloria Borger said, "I think Musk is becoming like first buddy; he's hanging around, foreign leaders call, Trump puts him on the phone with them." Musk responded to the claim via X and proudly accepted. "I'm happy to be first buddy!"
Since then, publications like The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, The New York Times, and more have referred to Musk using this term, also doubling its intention by using it both positively and negatively. But one thing's for sure — it's a gold mine for comedians. Back in November 2024, Jordan Klepper revealed his opinion on "The Daily Show" regarding the so-called "first buddy." "'First Buddy' sounds like a sequel to 'Air Bud' where we elect a golden retriever to be president — which, frankly, I'd take at this point. Looks nice. It looks nice!"