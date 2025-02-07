Elon Musk Declares His 'Love' For Salty Trump After Time Cover Threatens Their Bromance

Is the supposed bromance between President Donald Trump and tech billionaire CEO Elon Musk on the rocks? In a move that might be the final salt in the wound for Trump's fragile insecurities, Time magazine put out a scathing cover that depicts Musk sitting behind the president's desk — implying that the Tesla CEO is the one really running the U.S. government. This cover and its accompanying Time story arrived amid mounting criticism regarding Musk's place in the Trump administration. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, for instance, called Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) an "unelected shadow government [that] is conducting a hostile takeover of the federal government" in a post to X (formerly Twitter). Following the Time cover's release, however, Musk himself tried to reassure the president by showing Trump some love. But he also felt the need to add a caveat.

"I love @realDonaldTrump as much as a straight man can love another man," Musk wrote on the social media platform he bought back in 2022. Many were quick to point out the insecurity on display in Musk's post, including comedian and political commentator Trevor Noah. "Men are so funny," Noah wrote in a quote post, adding, "We can't even express our affection for another man without having to throw in a 'no homo, ayo, pause' disclaimer. Then we wonder why our friendships don't have the depth, connection and raw honesty that women have in theirs."