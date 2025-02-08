Born into a family full of talented musicians, Jon Batiste was destined to follow suit. With the encouragement of his parents, Batiste got his start at a rather young age, playing in the Batiste Brothers Band with his dad and other relatives when he was just 8 years old. After graduating from Juilliard and gaining successful traction, Batiste stumbled onto a very important stage that would solidify him as a household name. A lesser-known truth about Batiste was that his performance on "The Colbert Report" took place before he and host Stephen Colbert had even properly met each other. The collaboration between the two has been ongoing and eventually led to Batiste taking the musical reins on "The Late Show" for seven seasons.

Between dazzling late-night audiences, Batiste is also known for his genre-bending performances working across several mediums. From writing and scoring soundtracks for films like Disney's "Soul" to composing a symphony for Carnegie Hall, Batiste has proven time and time again that art can do more than one thing. However, in between his raging successes, there has been some distinct tragedy. From nearly missing out on playing the instrument that brought him here to familial loss and health battles, here are some of the tragic details about Jon Batiste.