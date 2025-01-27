Tragic Details About Lana Del Rey's Life

Lana Del Rey stands out among her peers with her moody lyrics, throwback melodies, and unique voice. Furthermore, her aesthetic has run the gamut from flower crowns to biker chick chic to old-school glamour. Del Rey has an extremely devoted fan base and millions of dollars in album sales to show for it, but becoming a pop star of her magnitude has not been an easy ride for the chanteuse.

Del Rey began her career performing under her given name, Lizzy Grant, and had a soft-spoken, folk singer vibe. Although the real reason she changed her name was to have a more uniform image, changing her name and her sound led to accusations of her being a fraud, a rich girl who was faking angst for the sake of record sales. The singer persisted in the face of her critics, but when she found fame, her life became even more difficult. Plus, she never had to invent a dark side, as she'd known her fair share of struggle beginning in her early teens.

From hackers and stalkers to online trolls and false facts you thought were true, Del Rey has experienced the negative aspects of human nature as well, becoming the target of theft and attempted violence. When she wasn't being criticized for a lackluster performance, she found herself the target of body-shaming by strangers on social media. Even her marriage has come under scrutiny for various reasons. But Del Rey has risen above it all and remains one of the most popular pop stars of her time. Read on to learn more about the tragic details of Lana Del Rey's life.

