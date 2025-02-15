The Staggering Height Transformation Of Alicia Keys' Son Egypt
Alicia Keys announced in May 2010 that she and her then fiancé Kasseem Daoud Dean (aka Swizz Beatz) were expecting their first child together. Five months later, Keys and Beatz welcomed their son, Egypt Daoud Dean, into the world. And he's not stopped growing since.
Egypt is already making a name for himself in the music world, as Keys' eldest biological child joined his mom on stage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards before performing in front of 15,000 of her fans three years later. Clearly, Egypt's future is as big as he is, as the star has gotten almost as much attention for his staggering height transformation as his impressive musical skills. We've seen the talented up-and-coming star grow from the most adorable celebrity baby to a teenager towering above his parents on the red carpet, and he shows no signs of slowing down. With several years of growing still to go, who knows what heights he might reach?
2011: Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz' son gave the impression he'd grow tall early
Egypt Dean was just over a year old when it became obvious he was destined to be tall. Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, who tied the knot in 2010, took the youngster to a Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in December 2011 and the super cute little boy proved he had strong legs when he as he stood courtside with his parents.
Not only did Egypt already appear to have long limbs for his age, he was setting the scene as a style icon, too. There were no pastel-colored cotton baby onesies here, as Keys and Swizz Beatz dressed their little boy in distressed blue jeans, a checkered shirt, bright orange puffer jacket, and black sneakers. The two also introduced Egypt to coordinated accessories, as his pacifier matched his jacket and he stayed chic with a knitted, navy hat.
2014: Egypt Dean was hip-height to his mom as a 3-year-old
In 2014, Egypt Dean was showing his height and fashion flare once again. Alicia Keys and her 3-year-old son attended the Ralph Lauren Fall Children's Fashion Show where he walked the runway, and his tall fate was obvious. The little boy held hands with the "No One" singer as he greeted other guests and was already as tall as her hip. It was also clear he had model genes, as the youngster looked incredibly sophisticated. Egypt wore a super cute puppy sweater, tweed blazer, and collared shirt with black pants and shoes, which made him look like the mini man he was quickly becoming.
The "Girl On Fire" hitmaker had revealed the year prior that Egypt's personality was growing as quickly as he was. "Sometimes he doesn't like cameras. But I think he's got into it. He's definitely a ham, he loves it!" she told E! News. "He is amazing."
2019: He joined Alicia Keys on stage and was as tall as her bicep
Egypt Dean had grown several inches more by 2019 and looked like a mini rockstar when he joined his mom on stage at the iHeart Radio Music Awards. The talented mother/son duo performed her hits "Raise a Man" and "You Don't Know My Name" together, with the 8-year-old playing piano. He hadn't quite reached Keys' 5 feet, 5 inch stature as she still bent down to speak to him, but Egypt was easily as tall as her bicep.
Keys gushed over her son's big moment and God given musical talent to People, sharing, "He's definitely a natural. He's been a natural since he was a baby, and he loves it, and I'm glad that he loves it." She added, "He's the life of the party, he's the one that kind of brings everyone together. He looks out for everyone, he's that guy. And I love that about him."
2023: He gave Lebron James a run for his height money at 13 (and grew taller than his mom)
It's no secret that Lebron James is super tall, as the basketball legend stands at 6 feet, 9 inches. But next to Egypt Dean, James' length didn't look out of the ordinary. In celebration of Egypt's 13th birthday in 2013, Swizz Beatz shared an Instagram snap showing Egypt, his brother Genesis Dean, and James together, and the teen was as tall as the athlete's shoulder (which is no small feat. Literally). The musician confirmed his son's height in the caption, writing, "Look at how big you are now it's happening tooooooooooo fast almost 6ft." Keys also acknowledged her son's big day while speaking to The Cut. "He recently had his 13th birthday — which is just crazy and he's also taller than me now — but he got to go to the Warriors game and meet his favorite basketball players," she said. Sharing the moment in an Instagram video, she joked, "P.s. It's not ok that Egypt is taller than me."
Fans were starting to notice how grown up the Dean boys looked, too. After Alicia Keys Daily posted a video of Egypt playing piano for Sam Smith the following year, social media users couldn't help but comment on his height. "They're so big. Egypt is so tall and Genesis is [Alicia's] twin omg," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote.
Egypt confirmed he'd put his length to good use on Instagram. He shared his passion for basketball and posted two photos of a video of himself in action on the court. The teenager had serious skills, as he scored 45 points during an October 2024 game.
2025: Egypt Dean proved he was as tall as his dad on the Grammys red carpet
Egypt Dean accompanied his mom, dad, brother, and grandmother Terria Joseph on the red carpet at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where his staggering height transformation was obvious. He towered over his Taylor Swift fan sibling Genesis Dean and grandmother, and was also several inches taller than his mom. In fact, the 14-year-old was so tall in his sneakers he was on par with Swizz Beatz, who stands at 6 feet, 1 inch.
But it wasn't just his height we noticed, as Egypt looked effortlessly cool posing next to his family. The up-and-coming basketball and music star wore round glasses with a leather-look jacket, a collared, white shirt, and skinny black jeans, making him one of the best dressed teens on the red carpet. Egypt rubbed shoulders with plenty of A-Listers at the event, with his height becoming even more obvious as he posed alongside 5-foot singer Sabrina Carpenter.