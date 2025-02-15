The Staggering Height Transformation Of Alicia Keys' Son Egypt

It's no secret that Lebron James is super tall, as the basketball legend stands at 6 feet, 9 inches. But next to Egypt Dean, James' length didn't look out of the ordinary. In celebration of Egypt's 13th birthday in 2013, Swizz Beatz shared an Instagram snap showing Egypt, his brother Genesis Dean, and James together, and the teen was as tall as the athlete's shoulder (which is no small feat. Literally). The musician confirmed his son's height in the caption, writing, "Look at how big you are now it's happening tooooooooooo fast almost 6ft." Keys also acknowledged her son's big day while speaking to The Cut. "He recently had his 13th birthday — which is just crazy and he's also taller than me now — but he got to go to the Warriors game and meet his favorite basketball players," she said. Sharing the moment in an Instagram video, she joked, "P.s. It's not ok that Egypt is taller than me."

Fans were starting to notice how grown up the Dean boys looked, too. After Alicia Keys Daily posted a video of Egypt playing piano for Sam Smith the following year, social media users couldn't help but comment on his height. "They're so big. Egypt is so tall and Genesis is [Alicia's] twin omg," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote.

Egypt confirmed he'd put his length to good use on Instagram. He shared his passion for basketball and posted two photos of a video of himself in action on the court. The teenager had serious skills, as he scored 45 points during an October 2024 game.