Meet Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz's Two Children
Armed with a red jumpsuit, a matching piano, and a flowing red cape, Grammy winner Alicia Keys joined Usher, H.E.R., and other artists as they stunned the record-breaking 123.7 million viewers crowded around televisions to witness the magnum opus of the 2023 NFL season. The set was complete with iconic dance moves, roller skates, killer guitar solos, and a palpable connection between Usher and Keys.
Though their dancing might have raised a few eyebrows, fans of the "Girl on Fire" singer know that those spicy moments with Usher at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime were simply just for show. Usher has been with wife Jennifer Goicoechea since 2019; Alicia Keys is in a relationship with rapper and producer Swizz Beatz. Keys and Beatz are happily married and have two sons together. The older of the two, Egypt Dean, was born on October 14, 2010. Genesis Dean arrived on December 27, 2014.
And yes, Beatz, Egypt, and Genesis were at the Super Bowl to cheer on Keys when she took the stage in 2024. Beatz shared a few fun photos of the kids enjoying the game on Instagram Stories, including some snapshots of Genesis in a New York Knicks sweatshirt. "My boy put the Knicks fit at the Super Bowl, he gives no f**ks," Beatz wrote (via People). Clearly, Beatz and Keys champion their sons' interests and encourage them to stay true to who they are — even if that means wearing NBA merch to a football game.
Alicia Keys announced she was pregnant soon after Swizz Beatz proposed
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's history with one another goes back to their high school days in New York City. The pair were introduced to one another by a mutual friend, but Keys wasn't interested in Beatz when they first met. Keys expressed in her memoir "More Myself" that Beatz's flashy lifestyle didn't spark her interest in those early days. However, when they reconnected with each other through their careers and success in the music industry years later, a friendship began to take shape between them.
Before striking up a romance with Keys, Swizz Beatz was married to Mashonda Tifrere. The couple separated in 2008, shortly before Keys and Beatz became romantically involved. There was tension between Keys and Tifrere immediately following the breakup. Tifrere publicly accused Keys of being the cause of the deterioration of her marriage, but Beatz denied the accusation. Tifrere would later explain in her memoir "Blend: The Secret to Co-Parenting and Creating a Balanced Family" that she regretted how she spoke out against Keys and that her actions had been fueled by the pain she felt after her difficult breakup. Tifrere and Beatz have since reconciled; Keys' relationship with her husband's ex-wife is now in a better place.
By early 2010, Beatz and Tifrere's divorce was finalized. That May, Keys and Beatz announced they were engaged and expecting their first child. The couple married in July 2010 and welcomed son Egypt Dean in October of that same year.
Egypt and Genesis Dean live with their parents in a modernist mansion
Since 2019, Egypt and Genesis Dean have lived in their parents' sleek yet enchanting architectural marvel of a mansion in La Jolla. Erected by renowned architect Wallace E. Cunningham in 2007, the "Razor House" is an 11,500-square-foot masterpiece hewn seamlessly into the Pacific coastline, but its glass and concrete bones make up only half of the structure's appeal. Keys and Beatz have filled their home with over 1,000 pieces of original art amassed through years of diligent collecting.
The Dean boys are constantly surrounded by stunning and thought-provoking pieces of art created by names such as Kehinde Wiley, Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, Barkley L. Hendricks, and Gordon Parks. Thelma Golden, director and chief curator of the Studio Museum in Harlem, spoke to Architectural Digest about the couple's deep sense of pride they feel for art they have procured. "Alicia and Kasseem [Swizz Beatz] see themselves not only as collectors of art but as custodians of the culture," Golden said. It also means a lot to Keys and Beatz to be able to raise their children in this special environment. "We love that our kids are able to grow up with such dynamic art around them," Keys said during their Architectural Digest tour.
Though the property is a work of art filled with more works of art, Egypt and Genesis are not expected to treat their home like a museum; the kids can be kids. As Keys told Architectural Digest, "This is a family home. We have our kids here, our kids have their friends over."
Egypt and Genesis Dean have three half-siblings
Before his relationship with Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz had three children with previous partners. Keys and Beatz take great pride in establishing a caring and harmonious blended family, and Keys harbors much love for her husband's older children. The pair have worked diligently with Beatz's former partners to become admirable co-parents and create safe and uplifting homes for Egypt Dean, Genesis Dean, and their half-siblings.
The first of Beatz's children is Prince Dean, born in 2000 to Beatz and Nicole Levy. Prince has grown up to become a musician like his father and stepmother, launching his own career under the stage name Note Marcato. Prince is also a doting brother to his younger siblings. In January 2024, Prince posted an adorable Instagram photo he took while he and Genesis did sheet masks together.
After Prince in the birth order is Beatz's son with his ex-wife, Mashonda Tifrere. Kaseem Dean Jr., or KJ as family members call him, was born in 2006. Egypt and Genesis' final half-sibling is their only sister, Nicole Dean, whose mother is Jahna Sebastian. Nicole was born in 2008 and is very close with her father. Beatz has shared photos of Nicole as she accompanied him to the recording studio, sporting events, and fashion shows and lovingly refers to her as his "twin."
Egypt Dean has great musical talent
From a young age, Egypt Dean has shown a natural knack for music and is a talented pianist. In their aforementioned Architectural Digest tour, Alicia Keys explained that Egypt practices on the very same Steinway baby grand piano Columbia Records gave her when she first signed with them. Keys made a point of showing the stickers on the ivory keys placed there when Egypt first learned to play. They are worn in and faded from use, showing how much time Egypt and his mother spent on the instrument.
Egypt's musical prowess culminated in 2016 when he received a producer credit for contributing to Kendrick Lamar's album, "Untitled Unmastered." Swizz Beatz posted a video of the 5-year-old Egypt humming the tune in the car on the way to the recording studio. "This is when Egypt had the melody and was on the way to the studio for Kendrick," the proud dad wrote on Instagram. "He crafted the entire concept from his heart & spirit."
Keys spoke about Egypt's talent in an interview on an episode of "People (The TV Show!)" following the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. "He's definitely a natural," she said. "He's been a natural since he was a baby, and he loves it, and I'm glad that he loves it."
Egypt Dean isn't looking for a career in music
Though Egypt Dean has a great skill and appreciation for music, he has stated that he doesn't aspire to a music career. Egypt joined Swizz Beatz on an episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" in 2023, and while his father spoke emphatically about his son's natural talent for music, the ever-honest Egypt admitted that his dream isn't to become a musician. Instead, he dreams of being a basketball player.
Despite Beatz's excitement to see Egypt progress in his creative endeavors, he was very supportive and respectful of his son's goals, telling Hudson, "The one thing that we don't do is force things on them. You don't force art. We don't force music. What we force is good intentions ... As long as you have a good intention on what you're doing, we'll support it. But it's not like you have to be this way. We have to let the kids be who they're going to be but guide them in the right way and not put that pressure on them."
Egypt Dean has an outgoing personality
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have both recalled instances where Egypt Dean has amazed their peers with his insights and interpersonal communication skills despite his young age.
It was Genesis Dean's big brother's gregariousness that landed him with his producer credit on Kendrick Lamar's album. Swizz Beatz explained on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" that he had noticed young Egypt chatting it up with the rapper, and he admitted to having some concern that his son, who was 5 years old at the time, was being a nuisance. His fears proved unnecessary as Lamar explained that Egypt wasn't being a bother at all. Swizz told Hudson, "I'm jealous as hell of that one ... I looked and him and Kendrick was talking for like 40 minutes. I went over and said to Kendrick, 'Is he bothering you? Should I move him? You enjoying yourself?'" Lamar told Beatz that he not only minded the conversation, but insisted that Egypt was actually helping him with his writer's block.
Alicia Keys also has commented on her son's outgoing and considerate nature with fondness. She told "People (The TV Show!)," "He's the life of the party, he's the one that kind of brings everyone together. He looks out for everyone, he's that guy. And I love that about him."
Genesis Dean isn't afraid to try new stuff
Genesis Dean is open to trying new things. Whether he's eating oysters in an Instagram video posted by Swizz Beatz in March 2022 or joining Alicia Keys on her world tour later that same year, Egypt Dean's little brother sure doesn't shy away from exciting experiences.
On Instagram, Keys expressed how she felt having Genesis by her side for the duration of the tour. The sweet post featured a photo of Keys holding a sleepy Genesis in her arms, a video of the pair embracing on stage, and finally, another photo of Genesis watching Keys give a passionate performance. The heartfelt caption read, "This is the best feeling in the world... I am so beyond blessed to have this one by my side on tour. Gen Gen, I love you!!"
On Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys' Instagram profiles, there are a number of videos of Genesis doing anything from practicing his swordsmanship on the lawn of his family's home to deeply admiring the workmanship of his father's De Bethune watch. What's more, Genesis already seems to have an eye for photography. In 2021, when he was only 5 years old, his photo of his mom made the cover of InStyle magazine. (His dad and brother's photos were also included in the issue.) The youngster certainly already has many talents and interests.
Egypt and Genesis Dean love skincare
Skincare is a must in the Keys/Beatz household. In an interview with People, Alicia Keys shared that skincare routines are very important to her sons, Genesis and Egypt Dean. "They love taking care of their skin," she said. "I'm really happy about that because I feel like especially for young men, we don't realize young men often feel like they're not supposed to really pamper themselves or take care of themselves and they're not really taught a lot about skincare."
Keys' skin became a popular point of interest in 2016 when she famously took a break from wearing makeup. "It's so beautiful when you can just be comfortable in your skin," she said of her decision to stay fresh-faced to The Cut. "That's the part that I think I learned, how to be comfortable in my skin."
In the aforementioned interview with People, Alicia Keys said her skincare line, Keys Soulcare, is an especially big hit with Genesis. "He's, like, Mr. Keys Soulcare," she joked. "He's like, 'What's going on? I love this. Do you have any new ones? Do we have new ones that haven't been put out yet? Let's bring those to my room.'"
Both brothers have have joined their mother on stage
In a touching display of skills passed from mother to son, Egypt Dean joined Alicia Keys onstage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards to perform a duet of "Raise a Man." Egypt stole the show when he appeared on stage wearing a white, dazzlingly rhinestoned jacket and jeans combo paired with a back bandana. He took confidently to the piano, playing chords as Keys continued to sing.
Keys later reflected upon the experience of performing with Egypt on "People (The TV Show!)," saying tearily, "You get so sensitive just [thinking] about how life goes on, and seeing him next to me and remembering that moment. That moment was the first time that he performed with me on stage."
Two years after his older brother's performing debut, Genesis Dean had his turn in the spotlight. According to an article published by The Harlem Times, Keys performed an intimate, one-night-only show at the Apollo Theatre in Harlem. At the end of the "invitation only" performance, Keys returned to the stage to give an encore with Genesis in tow. Genesis excitedly greeted the crowd, and Keys dedicated her final song to him and Egypt, who remained off-stage.
Genesis Dean is a Swiftie
At the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2019, Genesis Dean's mother, Alicia Keys, let the world know he's a Taylor Swift fan. While accepting the Innovator Award, she told the crowd, "Actually, my son Genesis is maybe trying to take Taylor out later tonight." Genesis had been sitting near Swift for the presentation and was often caught admiring her from his seat. In a TikTok posted by Keys in August of 2023, she included a clip of Egypt Dean's brother peering over at Swift, shyly hiding behind his hands before he chanced a small wave in her direction. Swift sweetly returned the gesture, and Genesis continued to gaze at her. The next clip of the TikTok shows Genesis and Swift backstage at the Eras Tour, giving Swift a friendship bracelet.
Keys also posted to Instagram following her and Genesis' experience at the Eras Tour. She included a boomerang of Swift giving the beaming Genesis a kiss on the cheek. The post's caption read, "Big love to @taylorswift for your big beautiful spirit that makes everyone feel loved! Genesis adores u."
Genesis Dean is protective of his mother
In the later months of 2023, when disruptive fan behavior was trending on the concert scene, and artists were having a wide variety of objects thrown at them onstage, Genesis Dean was on his guard. Swizz Beatz took to Instagram to say that his youngest son was very protective of his mother as she performed. One carousel of videos and photos posted by Beatz features Egypt Dean's brother standing right beside their mother as she sang and played on stage. The young boy is shown sternly and diligently watching the crowd, ready to protect Keys if anyone in the audience mustered up the courage to throw something on stage. Alongside the snapshot, Beatz wrote, "Last night of the #keystothesummertour in LA was a Big Zaaaaaaaaa ... Her top Security was on deck ... Thx. For all your support and Love."
On another Instagram post of Genesis and Keys during her performance in Salt Lake City, Beatz wrote, "My boy said I'm not playing no games on mom's stage ... He a real serious one. Thank you Gen we love you and your protection. He didn't care she was live on stage."