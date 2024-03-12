Meet Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz's Two Children

Armed with a red jumpsuit, a matching piano, and a flowing red cape, Grammy winner Alicia Keys joined Usher, H.E.R., and other artists as they stunned the record-breaking 123.7 million viewers crowded around televisions to witness the magnum opus of the 2023 NFL season. The set was complete with iconic dance moves, roller skates, killer guitar solos, and a palpable connection between Usher and Keys.

Though their dancing might have raised a few eyebrows, fans of the "Girl on Fire" singer know that those spicy moments with Usher at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime were simply just for show. Usher has been with wife Jennifer Goicoechea since 2019; Alicia Keys is in a relationship with rapper and producer Swizz Beatz. Keys and Beatz are happily married and have two sons together. The older of the two, Egypt Dean, was born on October 14, 2010. Genesis Dean arrived on December 27, 2014.

And yes, Beatz, Egypt, and Genesis were at the Super Bowl to cheer on Keys when she took the stage in 2024. Beatz shared a few fun photos of the kids enjoying the game on Instagram Stories, including some snapshots of Genesis in a New York Knicks sweatshirt. "My boy put the Knicks fit at the Super Bowl, he gives no f**ks," Beatz wrote (via People). Clearly, Beatz and Keys champion their sons' interests and encourage them to stay true to who they are — even if that means wearing NBA merch to a football game.