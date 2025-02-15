Signs That Karen And Charles Spencer Were Never Going To Last

Another sign that Charles Spencer and Karen Spencer's marriage wasn't going to last is that Charles had been married twice prior, with neither union lasting longer than a decade. He was married to Victoria Lockwood from 1989 to 1997, and to Caroline Freud from 2001 to 2007. Karen, meanwhile, had been married once before she tied the knot with Charles. She married Hollywood producer Mark Gordon in 1997, and the two split in 2003. Karen married Charles in 2011, though seemed to understand that he was predisposed to unhealthy relationship dynamics.

"It's pretty obvious why Charles found me," Karen told The Sunday Times in 2020, adding, "His mother left when he was two and I understand that wound because of my [NGO] work. There were always women who would have been a good match for him, but he wasn't interested. It was the ones who couldn't love him back who were magnetic for him. When you're damaged, you look for damage. If you've experienced trauma and abandonment to the degree Charles did, your brain is hard-wired."

At the time, an optimistic Karen seemed to believe that she and Charles had found each other at the perfect time, and praised her husband for how much work he had done towards improving himself following his previous attempts at marriage. And, to be fair, Charles' marriage to Karen listed nearly as long as his first two combined. Evidently, however, there was still work to be done.

