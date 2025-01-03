The Tasteless Way Princess Diana's Brother Ended His 13-Year Marriage
Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer and his third wife, Karen Spencer, joined the list of the most tragic celebrity divorces of 2024 when they announced their split in June following 13 years of marriage. Despite the sad news, there was no indication at the time that the two had parted ways on not-so-amicable terms, with the 9th Earl Spencer simply stating that he "wish[ed] Karen every happiness in the future" (via the Daily Mail) and Countess Spencer telling her Instagram followers that she was thankful for their support while coming to terms with the end of her marriage. However, six months later, Karen made allegations against her ex that painted a very different picture — and seemingly proved why people observed multiple red flags in the Spencers' relationship.
In December 2024, Karen claimed in court documents filed in the U.K. that Charles broke up with her via text message back in March. Her filing suggested that she wasn't blindsided by his decision, however, with the countess alleging, per People, that Charles was "uncaring and deliberately provocative" in the weeks leading up to it. Still, this doesn't mean she wasn't hurt by how callously he acted towards her. "The fact that he finally brought their marriage to an end by text, completely refusing to have any conversation with her in person or even provide an explanation at all, despite her repeated requests over the weeks that followed, was both cruel and inexplicable," Karen's documents stated.
Charles denied the shocking claim, informing the Daily Mail that it was "an absurd attempt to blacken my name." In fact, Earl Spencer insisted that it was actually Karen who initiated the split and that their text exchange, which he plans to make public, backs this up.
Karen also accused Charles of infidelity
Karen Spencer shared the alleged details about how her marriage with Charles Spencer ended as part of her legal drama with his new girlfriend, Dr. Cat Jarman, with whom the 9th Earl Spencer notably hosts a podcast and has a scandalous 18-year age gap. Jarman filed a lawsuit against Karen in October 2024 for alleged misuse of private information after the latter revealed details about the former's multiple sclerosis diagnosis. Karen fired back by clarifying that while she did discuss her diagnosis with close friends, it was "entirely justified and legitimate in the circumstances, as part of processing and coming to terms with her husband's sudden and cruel request for a divorce," per her filing (via People).
But the alleged breakup text wasn't Karen's only bombshell claim. While Charles went public with his relationship with Jarman only after the former couple's divorce announcement was made, Karen alleges that the two have been having an affair for at least two years, even referring to Jarman as his "long-term mistress." The Canadian philanthropist went on to point out that Jarman allegedly "did not deny the affair" when confronted about it.
In response, Jarman proclaimed in a statement to the Daily Mail — which was worded remarkably similarly to her boyfriend's official reaction to the text message accusations — that Karen's allegations were nothing more than "a hideous and defamatory attack on Charles and me." Earl Spencer did not directly address the affair himself, but he previously told the same outlet that his friendship with Jarman only turned romantic in March 2024, which is notably the same month that Karen claimed he asked for a divorce.