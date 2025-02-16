Trump Pal Pastor Paula White Has Had Some Major Money Issues

President Donald Trump isn't afraid to surround himself with shady characters to help boost his huge ego, and he has awarded some of them for their loyalty. For example, he formed a bromance with controversial billionaire Elon Musk, who's now leading his Department of Government Efficiency, while he also nominated vaccine denier Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be his secretary of Health and Human Services. His spiritual adviser, Pastor Paula White, is no exception to this designation, and it seems she's gotten herself into some especially hot water before.

During President Trump's first term, White was under fire for a move televangelists like Jim Bakker would have been proud of. In January 2018, she encouraged her supporters to donate funds to her religious organizations. "Right now I want you to click on that button, and I want you to honor God with his first fruits offering," she said on her website, per Newsweek. Otherwise, she threatened they could face possible spiritual repercussions. She's continued to ask for annual donations, as of 2025.

Former White House chief ethics lawyer Richard W. Painter called out White for her sketchy pleas, which he argued were a major sham. "This 'prosperity gospel' scam by ⁦@Paula_White⁩ tests the boundaries between 'religious freedom' and criminal mail fraud and wire fraud," Painter wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, in November 2019. "'Send me money and God will make you rich.' Now she uses her White House position to make her sales pitch."

