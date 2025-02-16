Nancy Mace's Relationship History Is Almost As Disastrous As Kimberly Guilfoyle's
Kimberly Guilfoyle hasn't had much luck when it comes to love. Even some of her seemingly amicable breakups have a bitter taste to them under the surface. There are signs that her split with Donald Trump Jr. was messier than it looked, for instance. But she also famously dated and married California governor Gavin Newsom from 2001 to 2006. Although they claimed they divorced due to their careers, their marriage was marred by controversy when it was revealed Newsom had an affair with his secretary at the time, Ruby Rippey Tourk. Guilfoyle later dated and married furniture designer Eric Villency in 2006, sharing one son with him, before the pair divorced in 2009.
Controversial Congresswoman Nancy Mace would probably understand what Guilfoyle's gone through a lot more than she'd like to, as her own dating history is just as catastrophic. Like Guilfoyle, Mace also had a very quick marriage with Chris Niemiec, who she was with between the years 1999 and 2002. Afterward, Mace had a much longer marriage with Curtis Jackson. The pair married in 2004 before divorcing in 2019, and their breakup became a bit contentious thanks to their children. Mace and Jackson had a custody battle over their two sons, with Mace filing for sole custody over them due to Jackson's alleged alcoholism and questionable parenting ability. Jackson was awarded joint custody, but Mace challenged the judge's decision after claiming the judge was close friends with her ex-husband's legal team.
Nancy Mace's relationship was also tainted by an affair
There were whispers that Donald Trump Jr. was cheating on Guilfoyle with model Bettina Anderson, which Guilfoyle unsuccessfully tried to quell. Likewise, Nancy Mace also dealt with an affair when she was in a relationship with Patrick Bryant. Mace was engaged to Bryant, a software entrepreneur, in 2022. But Mace called off their engagement in 2023 after she caught Bryant surfing a dating app. Unlike Guilfoyle, however, Mace had no issue throwing her ex under the bus for his infidelity. "Well, a bunch of media wrote about it, but, you know, infidelity can be a very painful thing," Mace said in an interview with Fox News (via RawStory). "I caught him being unfaithful. He was on a dating app, and so I dumped him."
Bryant wasn't as forthcoming, however. When speaking with the Daily Mail, he expressed his frustration with the media attention. "The status of our relationship is no one's business," he said. 'We have more important things to focus on as a country." Additionally, Bryant claimed that he wasn't on his dating app to cheat. Rather, Mace allegedly caught him trying to remove his profile from the app, implying it was all a misunderstanding. Either way, it looks like Mace might be content staying single, at least judging by her comments on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I've been divorced twice. Don't recommend it," she posted.