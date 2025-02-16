Nancy Mace's Relationship History Is Almost As Disastrous As Kimberly Guilfoyle's

Kimberly Guilfoyle hasn't had much luck when it comes to love. Even some of her seemingly amicable breakups have a bitter taste to them under the surface. There are signs that her split with Donald Trump Jr. was messier than it looked, for instance. But she also famously dated and married California governor Gavin Newsom from 2001 to 2006. Although they claimed they divorced due to their careers, their marriage was marred by controversy when it was revealed Newsom had an affair with his secretary at the time, Ruby Rippey Tourk. Guilfoyle later dated and married furniture designer Eric Villency in 2006, sharing one son with him, before the pair divorced in 2009.

Controversial Congresswoman Nancy Mace would probably understand what Guilfoyle's gone through a lot more than she'd like to, as her own dating history is just as catastrophic. Like Guilfoyle, Mace also had a very quick marriage with Chris Niemiec, who she was with between the years 1999 and 2002. Afterward, Mace had a much longer marriage with Curtis Jackson. The pair married in 2004 before divorcing in 2019, and their breakup became a bit contentious thanks to their children. Mace and Jackson had a custody battle over their two sons, with Mace filing for sole custody over them due to Jackson's alleged alcoholism and questionable parenting ability. Jackson was awarded joint custody, but Mace challenged the judge's decision after claiming the judge was close friends with her ex-husband's legal team.

