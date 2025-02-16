What We Know About Hannah Berner's Husband Des Bishop & Their Whirlwind Relationship
Hannah Berner's comedy career has been lucrative, with her being named one of Variety's "Top 10 Comics to Watch." She appeared on "Summer House" before getting fired, but this may have been the best thing for her because it allowed her to focus on her career as a comedian instead of dealing with feuds and rumors. However, she is not only lucky in her career. She has also been lucky in love as well.
Hannah Berner's husband, Des Bishop, is also a comedian. His website bio states that he is from New York, but he previously lived in Ireland in the 1990s with his family. Irish America shares that he continued to call Ireland home into adulthood, and he actually split his time in the US and Ireland until the pandemic in 2020 (which is around when he met Berner). His comedy was greatly affected by this upbringing, because he had an interesting perspective on the evolution of Ireland as a country.
His first project, "The Des Bishop Work Experience," showcased his other jobs apart from his stand-up. While in Ireland, he worked on "Des Bishop: Joy In the Hood," which involved teaching stand-up to less fortunate communities, and released his special "In the Name of the Fada." He has consistently made TV appearances since, and released his most recent comedy special, 2024's "Of All People," on YouTube.
How Des Bishop and Hannah Berner's love story progressed
According to People, Des Bishop initiated a conversation with his future wife over Instagram in July of 2020 and they hit it off from there. By that autumn, Bishop revealed in an interview with RTE Radio 1 that they had already moved in together. "We clicked immediately. It has been quite an intense falling in love experience ... It's been a more powerful sort of falling for somebody than I have ever experienced in my life so I would be confident in saying I will certainly make an effort that it is it because it feels like it is The One." Not long after, they became engaged on Valentine's Day of 2021. They officially tied the knot in May of 2022, less than two years after their whirlwind romance began.
As a couple of comedians, laughter is a big plus for a relationship. So, the stunning Hannah Berner fell for Bishop's sense of humor. Their 15-year age difference may raise their eyebrows, but Berner insists that this is a positive because guys in their 20s are not mature enough for her, she revealed to People. In fact, Berner focuses most on their connection when offering advice to People. "As long as we're laughing, we're happy. So that's my biggest advice definitely for marriage: 'Don't take it too seriously.'"