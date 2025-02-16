What We Know About Hannah Berner's Husband Des Bishop & Their Whirlwind Relationship

Hannah Berner's comedy career has been lucrative, with her being named one of Variety's "Top 10 Comics to Watch." She appeared on "Summer House" before getting fired, but this may have been the best thing for her because it allowed her to focus on her career as a comedian instead of dealing with feuds and rumors. However, she is not only lucky in her career. She has also been lucky in love as well.

Hannah Berner's husband, Des Bishop, is also a comedian. His website bio states that he is from New York, but he previously lived in Ireland in the 1990s with his family. Irish America shares that he continued to call Ireland home into adulthood, and he actually split his time in the US and Ireland until the pandemic in 2020 (which is around when he met Berner). His comedy was greatly affected by this upbringing, because he had an interesting perspective on the evolution of Ireland as a country.

His first project, "The Des Bishop Work Experience," showcased his other jobs apart from his stand-up. While in Ireland, he worked on "Des Bishop: Joy In the Hood," which involved teaching stand-up to less fortunate communities, and released his special "In the Name of the Fada." He has consistently made TV appearances since, and released his most recent comedy special, 2024's "Of All People," on YouTube.

