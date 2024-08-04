Hannah Berner has worn a lot of hats — and no, we don't mean the wide array of costume headpieces one might see at one of the theme parties on "Summer House." After spending her childhood and young adult years in the wild world of competitive tennis, Berner made a few major career pivots before landing in the Bravoverse. Her involvement on the reality show set the stage for additional creative endeavors, all of which seemed to come naturally to the tenacious star. As she once told ESPN, "Many athletes have a creative side that they can sometimes suppress, but we're also competitive and hardworking, so whatever creative we decide to do, we go 100 percent into it." What's more, after her years of tennis training and competition, Berner felt prepared for "Summer House." "Reality TV is also a sick mind game, so I was kind of into the whole mental chess game of it all because that's what tennis is," she said.

After she parted ways with the series, she found a new wave of success as a standup comic. Within three years, she made Just For Laughs' "New Faces of Comedy" roster, landed on Variety's "10 Comics to Watch" list, and was offered a standup special by a major streaming service.

So, how exactly did Berner go from dominating the tennis court to making a splash in the reality TV universe to rocking the podcast game to crushing the standup game? Turns out, her path wasn't as straightforward as it may seem. This is the stunning transformation of Hannah Berner.