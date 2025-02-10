Kimberly Guilfoyle Cozies Up To Kevin Costner In Tacky Super Bowl 2025 Outfit (& It's A Total Foul)

Kimberly Guilfoyle's infamous fashion and makeup mistakes have officially reached a new audience — she took them to the Super Bowl. The newly-appointed U.S. Ambassador to Greece took to her Instagram story to show off her night out at the big game. She brushed shoulders with celebs — including Kevin Costner — while cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs, and, in true Guilfoyle style, she did so in a truly horrible ensemble.

Guilfoyle has been caught wearing outdated outfits on many occasions, and Super Bowl LIX is the latest. According to several photos she added to her Instagram story, Guilfoyle wore bold red leggings on their own with a black top and knee-high black boots. This style of boots paired with leggings felt off-trend, and sporting just a top with them felt a bit too casual for the occasion. In many photos she posted, she had a black blazer draped over her shoulders, but in one, she had a short black fur coat. While they certainly gave off different vibes, both outerwear pieces were equally odd additions to the ensemble.