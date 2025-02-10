Kimberly Guilfoyle Cozies Up To Kevin Costner In Tacky Super Bowl 2025 Outfit (& It's A Total Foul)
Kimberly Guilfoyle's infamous fashion and makeup mistakes have officially reached a new audience — she took them to the Super Bowl. The newly-appointed U.S. Ambassador to Greece took to her Instagram story to show off her night out at the big game. She brushed shoulders with celebs — including Kevin Costner — while cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs, and, in true Guilfoyle style, she did so in a truly horrible ensemble.
Guilfoyle has been caught wearing outdated outfits on many occasions, and Super Bowl LIX is the latest. According to several photos she added to her Instagram story, Guilfoyle wore bold red leggings on their own with a black top and knee-high black boots. This style of boots paired with leggings felt off-trend, and sporting just a top with them felt a bit too casual for the occasion. In many photos she posted, she had a black blazer draped over her shoulders, but in one, she had a short black fur coat. While they certainly gave off different vibes, both outerwear pieces were equally odd additions to the ensemble.
Kimberly Guilfoyle showed off her Chiefs pride
It's clear that Kimberly Guilfoyle was excited to be among the stars at the big game. She posted photos posing with celebs like Jaleel White, Pete Davidson, and Kevin Costner. The photos Guilfoyle shared made it obvious that her outfit stuck out like a sore thumb. They also made it clear who she was rooting for — the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only did her outfit suggest that she was backing the red team, but she also found other ways to show her support. She used a "Go Chiefs" sticker on one video of the field and linked a song called "Red Kingdom" to a photo of the Chiefs huddling.
Donald Trump couldn't resist making his Super Bowl prediction all about himself, and Guilfoyle seemingly couldn't resist dedicating her non-Super Bowl-related Instagram story posts to him and his presidency. So, it certainly makes sense that she'd be rooting for Trump's preferred team. It's worth noting that according to her ex-fiancé Donald Trump Jr. and his new flame Bettina Anderson's Instagram stories, they seemed to be at the big game together. Yet, Anderson opted for an all-black and gray ensemble and didn't show off any team pride with her chosen look.