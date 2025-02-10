Trump Can't Resist Making His Super Bowl 2025 Prediction All About Himself
When the Kansas City Chiefs nudged out the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championships on January 26, they found themselves on their way to the Super Bowl. They also found themselves headed into controversy when President Donald Trump decided to make the win all about him. Trump felt inclined to do so due to one person in particular — Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. When Brittany began to signal her support for Trump, it became a scandal, mostly because of her friendship with Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce's girlfriend — Taylor Swift. There's ample evidence of bad blood between Trump and Swift, yet Swift and Brittany continue to have BFF moments. However, leading up to the big game on February 9, Trump couldn't help but poke the bear once again.
Sitting down with host Brett Baier for an interview on Fox News, Trump was asked to make a prediction about who would win the Super Bowl. Once again, Trump made it all about himself and his fans. "I've watched this great quarterback who has, by the way, a phenomenal wife," he said. "Okay. She's a Trump fan. She is a MAGA fan so I happen to love her." Honestly, it's almost refreshing to see a president discuss the strengths of a male athlete based off of the prowess of his wife, but that's clearly not what's going on here.
Trump is accidentally dragging Taylor Swift into the mess
President Donald Trump bringing up his fondness for Brittany Mahomes — and her fondness for him — is not the first time he's potentially torpedoed the friendship between Mahomes and Taylor Swift. As much as Trump himself is only fixated on winning, Swift is equally passionate about registering people to vote and encouraging her fans to fully inform themselves before making major decisions, and she's very aware that her fan base is diverse. Brittany doesn't seem to have the same understanding or ideals, even after Patrick Mahomes tried to give her advice for living in the public eye.
While Trump might be trying to stir up drama between Brittany and Swift, other eyes are watching Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Not only are football fans intent on seeing him play well during the Super Bowl, but there are ulterior motives as well. Mostly, many want to see if Kelce can win his third Super Bowl ring in a row, and perhaps, if he will also "put a ring on it" for Swift. A marriage proposal, no matter the outcome of the game, would certainly turn heads away from Trump and toward Swift.