Trump Can't Resist Making His Super Bowl 2025 Prediction All About Himself

When the Kansas City Chiefs nudged out the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championships on January 26, they found themselves on their way to the Super Bowl. They also found themselves headed into controversy when President Donald Trump decided to make the win all about him. Trump felt inclined to do so due to one person in particular — Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. When Brittany began to signal her support for Trump, it became a scandal, mostly because of her friendship with Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce's girlfriend — Taylor Swift. There's ample evidence of bad blood between Trump and Swift, yet Swift and Brittany continue to have BFF moments. However, leading up to the big game on February 9, Trump couldn't help but poke the bear once again.

Advertisement

Sitting down with host Brett Baier for an interview on Fox News, Trump was asked to make a prediction about who would win the Super Bowl. Once again, Trump made it all about himself and his fans. "I've watched this great quarterback who has, by the way, a phenomenal wife," he said. "Okay. She's a Trump fan. She is a MAGA fan so I happen to love her." Honestly, it's almost refreshing to see a president discuss the strengths of a male athlete based off of the prowess of his wife, but that's clearly not what's going on here.