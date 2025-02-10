Bradley Cooper Is Nearly Unrecognizable In Shaggy Super Bowl 2025 Appearance
Attendees of Super Bowl 2025 included President Trump, the biggest pop star in the world (Taylor Swift, of course), and even an unexpected Oscar nominee. Football fans were stunned to see Bradley Cooper at the big game. And he wasn't just watching from the stands — Cooper had the honor of introducing the Eagles as the team took to the field at the start of the game. (Actor Jon Hamm introduced the Chiefs.) This is the first time in Super Bowl history that celebrity super-fans were asked to introduce the teams, and Cooper beamed as he supported his favorite football team.
Cooper ditched his classic red carpet looks with no suit and tie in sight. He didn't have the appearance of a glamorous Hollywood A-lister and sported a much more casual look at the game. He fit right in and looked like just another Eagles fanatic with his team jersey, hat complete with team logo covering his long hair, and a big scruffy beard. One user took to X, formerly Twitter, saying, "I didn't recognize Bradley Cooper with the beard during the show." Another user expressed a similar sentiment, asking, "Bradley Cooper for the Eagles?!" But he won over fans at home with his enthusiasm and undying loyalty to the Eagles. One X user even joked, "Bradley Cooper introducing the Eagles on the field at the Super Bowl is his Oscar."
He brought meaningful friends with him to the game
Bradley Cooper didn't go to the Super Bowl alone — he made sure to bring a few smaller Eagles fans along with him. He kept the night a family affair by bringing his daughter, Lea De Seine, to the game with him. Lea is seven years old and surely is used to seeing her famous father share his love for football. Cooper also invited a special new friend to help him introduce the Eagles. Days before the Super Bowl, Cooper went on "The Today Show" to surprise a young Eagles superfan named Declan LaBaron with tickets to the big game. Cooper held the eight-year-old on his arm as the two joyfully spelled out their favorite team's name, cheering and welcoming the Eagles to the field together on game day.
Cooper was born and raised near Philadelphia and has shared his love for the Eagles before. His character in the 2012 film "Silver Linings Playbook" was an avid Eagles fan as well — not much of a stretch for Cooper. Social media couldn't help but notice Cooper's enthusiasm watching his favorite team at the Super Bowl all the way back in 2018. The actor even said during a 2023 appearance on "The Howard Stern Show" that he would rather see the Eagles win the Super Bowl than win any Oscars for his Best Picture-nominated film "Maestro."