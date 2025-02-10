Bradley Cooper Is Nearly Unrecognizable In Shaggy Super Bowl 2025 Appearance

Attendees of Super Bowl 2025 included President Trump, the biggest pop star in the world (Taylor Swift, of course), and even an unexpected Oscar nominee. Football fans were stunned to see Bradley Cooper at the big game. And he wasn't just watching from the stands — Cooper had the honor of introducing the Eagles as the team took to the field at the start of the game. (Actor Jon Hamm introduced the Chiefs.) This is the first time in Super Bowl history that celebrity super-fans were asked to introduce the teams, and Cooper beamed as he supported his favorite football team.

Cooper ditched his classic red carpet looks with no suit and tie in sight. He didn't have the appearance of a glamorous Hollywood A-lister and sported a much more casual look at the game. He fit right in and looked like just another Eagles fanatic with his team jersey, hat complete with team logo covering his long hair, and a big scruffy beard. One user took to X, formerly Twitter, saying, "I didn't recognize Bradley Cooper with the beard during the show." Another user expressed a similar sentiment, asking, "Bradley Cooper for the Eagles?!" But he won over fans at home with his enthusiasm and undying loyalty to the Eagles. One X user even joked, "Bradley Cooper introducing the Eagles on the field at the Super Bowl is his Oscar."

