Ella Gaines: Everything We Know About Chip And Joanna's Oldest Daughter

Couple-and-coworkers Chip and Joanna Gaines have to balance work with life, and they have kept their five children (Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie, and Crew) largely out of the limelight — but their oldest two are taking charge of their own lives.

Their oldest, Drake, started attending Baylor University in 2023, and their second oldest, Ella, turned 18 in October 2024. With their gaggle of kids making their way out of the house, Chip and Joanna are forced to let go of some of the rules and regulations they kept as parents, but only for their oldest two, as their youngest, Crew, was born in 2018. "I feel a little bit like a drill sergeant sometimes. Some elements of my personality, as a parent, I'm not real crazy about," Chip admitted in a 2018 interview with People.

Chip and Joanna have been slowly allowing their oldest daughter to have more freedom and control over her life and portrayal to the public. Here's everything we know about Ella Gaines.

