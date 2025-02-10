Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Outfit Hints Travis Isn't The Only Thing On Her Mind

White is often synonymous with weddings, brides, and all things romantic. It is no secret that many have speculated about a post-Super Bowl proposal and engagement between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Kelce was even asked about the possibility of an on-field proposal during his media interviews at the Super Bowl opening night, to which he replied with a coy, "Wouldn't you like to know?" notes People. The response naturally drew widespread media speculation and online reaction. There were even betting odds placed on whether or not Kelce would propose with the last counts.

Advertisement

So, it's no surprise that Swift's choice of an almost all-white ensemble has many speculating that a proposal is definitely happening or that it already has. Some fans speculated that a proposal had already happened when Swift wore gloves during the AFC Championship game. Some fans thought her keeping them on while she was on the field celebrating with Travis hinted at her hiding an engagement ring. Of course, Swift was photographed many times after the game, gloveless and ringless.

Whether a game-day proposal is in the cards, one important family member who thinks it's not a good idea is Kelce's father, Ed Kelce. During a radio interview with the "Jimmy & Nath Breakfast Show," Ed dismissed the rumored Super Bowl proposal as noise, noting, "Okay, I'm never going to be announcing the engagement on a radio show in Australia." He added that he'd advised Travis against such a public proposal, saying, "I think your engagement needs to be separate from any other event. It has to be about the two of you." Whether Travis heeds his father's advice remains to be seen.

Advertisement