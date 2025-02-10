Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Outfit Hints Travis Isn't The Only Thing On Her Mind
Taylor Swift made her much-anticipated appearance at the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, rocking a look that felt both fresh and oddly familiar — perhaps with a subtle nod to the Eagles.
Accompanied once again by rapper Ice Spice, as well as the Haim sisters and family members, Swift donned an oversized white blazer with a white vest and sparkly denim shorts. She completed the look with white thigh-high boots. The shorts and thigh-high boots seemed a full circle moment, as it brought back to mind her outfit for the Chiefs' season-opening game in September 2024. Admittedly, her thigh-high boots were red then.
While Swift opted for a more subtle way to support the Chiefs this year compared to the 2024 Super Bowl, when she wore an official Chiefs jacket over her all-black ensemble, she still kept her boyfriend close to her heart. The pop superstar wore a "T" necklace, reminiscent of the upper-thigh chain she wore at this year's Grammy Awards. Swift chose a similar tribute the year before, wearing a necklace with Kelce's official team number, 87.
Could Swift be showing subtle support for the Eagles?
It is no secret that Taylor Swift was born in West Reading, Pennsylvania. And as a Pennsylvania native, it was no surprise when Swift made it publicly known that she was an Eagles fan. In 2023, the pop star was photographed heading into a studio wearing a gray Eagles sweatshirt. She even referenced her support for the team in her song "Gold Rush" from her 2021 album "Evermore," singing, "I see me padding across your wooden floors / with my Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door." At the time, some fans debated whether Swift was referring to the NFL team or the musical band. However, at a tour stop of the Eras Tour in Philadelphia in 2023, she confirmed that she was referring to the NFL team.
However, it was unsurprising that only a few months later, Swift's allegiance shifted to boyfriend Travis' team, the Kansas City Chiefs. However, her choice of white for this year's Super Bowl is interesting, as white is universally considered a neutral color. Could this be Swift's way of subtly saying that while she supports Travis and would love the Chiefs to win, she wouldn't be upset if the Eagles pulled off an upset?
Or is Swift hinting at something more romantic
White is often synonymous with weddings, brides, and all things romantic. It is no secret that many have speculated about a post-Super Bowl proposal and engagement between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Kelce was even asked about the possibility of an on-field proposal during his media interviews at the Super Bowl opening night, to which he replied with a coy, "Wouldn't you like to know?" notes People. The response naturally drew widespread media speculation and online reaction. There were even betting odds placed on whether or not Kelce would propose with the last counts.
So, it's no surprise that Swift's choice of an almost all-white ensemble has many speculating that a proposal is definitely happening or that it already has. Some fans speculated that a proposal had already happened when Swift wore gloves during the AFC Championship game. Some fans thought her keeping them on while she was on the field celebrating with Travis hinted at her hiding an engagement ring. Of course, Swift was photographed many times after the game, gloveless and ringless.
Whether a game-day proposal is in the cards, one important family member who thinks it's not a good idea is Kelce's father, Ed Kelce. During a radio interview with the "Jimmy & Nath Breakfast Show," Ed dismissed the rumored Super Bowl proposal as noise, noting, "Okay, I'm never going to be announcing the engagement on a radio show in Australia." He added that he'd advised Travis against such a public proposal, saying, "I think your engagement needs to be separate from any other event. It has to be about the two of you." Whether Travis heeds his father's advice remains to be seen.