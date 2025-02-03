Taylor Swift's Killer Legs At 2025 Grammys Feature Her Spiciest Travis Shoutout
Taylor Swift has got legs and she knows how to use them. That much was evident at the 2025 Grammys, where she strutted down the carpet clad in a gorgeous little red ruched dress that showed off her killer legs in all their glory. And, even though Travis Kelce wasn't able to be there in person, Tay-Tay made sure to keep him close to her heart — well, thigh, to be precise — with a cheeky little "T" pendant that dangled from a small chain at the top of her leg.
The singer went full-out lady in red with coordinated earrings, heels, nail polish, a ring, and, of course, her trademark ruby red lipstick. It definitely made for one of Swift's sexiest looks of all time, and her spicy shoutout is likely to add even more fuel to the Swift and Kelce engagement rumor mill.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is in full prep for the upcoming Super Bowl extravaganza, where he'll face off against the Philadelphia Eagles. So, he had to pass on being T-Swizzle's Grammys plus one, just as he did last year. Still, they'll be able to reunite again when she touches down in New Orleans to cheer him on next week. Which, given the ever-increasing Kelce and Swift Super Bowl proposal gossip, is gearing up to potentially be truly monumental.
Swift's big T tribute
Dating a top NFL star can have its downsides — especially when you're a music superstar. You'll always have scheduling issues at the best of times, but the worlds of sports and music majorly collide in February, when the two industries' most significant events fall pretty much back to back. Still, Swift is nothing if not an independent woman, and she's used to going it alone. She's also used to making sure her man knows she's thinking of him via a figurative or literal shoutout.
T-Swizzle went for the latter at the 2024 MTV VMAs when, unfortunately, once again, Kelce was unable to be Swift's date. It was a massive night for Tay, as she entered the record books as the most-awarded solo artist in the history of the VMAs. But, when she accepted her Video of the Year award, she wanted everybody to know that she couldn't do it all alone and that behind every great woman is a great man.
"[When] I'd say cut, and we'd be done with that take, I would always just hear someone cheering, and like, 'Wooo!' from across the studio where we were shooting it, and that one person was my boyfriend, Travis," Swift said of shooting "Fortnight" with Post Malone. "Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic. So I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot because I'll always remember that."