Taylor Swift's Killer Legs At 2025 Grammys Feature Her Spiciest Travis Shoutout

Taylor Swift has got legs and she knows how to use them. That much was evident at the 2025 Grammys, where she strutted down the carpet clad in a gorgeous little red ruched dress that showed off her killer legs in all their glory. And, even though Travis Kelce wasn't able to be there in person, Tay-Tay made sure to keep him close to her heart — well, thigh, to be precise — with a cheeky little "T" pendant that dangled from a small chain at the top of her leg.

The singer went full-out lady in red with coordinated earrings, heels, nail polish, a ring, and, of course, her trademark ruby red lipstick. It definitely made for one of Swift's sexiest looks of all time, and her spicy shoutout is likely to add even more fuel to the Swift and Kelce engagement rumor mill.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is in full prep for the upcoming Super Bowl extravaganza, where he'll face off against the Philadelphia Eagles. So, he had to pass on being T-Swizzle's Grammys plus one, just as he did last year. Still, they'll be able to reunite again when she touches down in New Orleans to cheer him on next week. Which, given the ever-increasing Kelce and Swift Super Bowl proposal gossip, is gearing up to potentially be truly monumental.

