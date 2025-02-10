Donald Trump Pours Salt On Taylor Swift's 2025 Super Bowl Wound And It's Absolutely Brutal

The worst-dressed stars at the 2025 Super Bowl and President Donald Trump's disaster hairdo stole the spotlight from the Philadelphia Eagles' big win until a major spectacle involving Taylor Swift. Trump made history as the first sitting U.S. commander-in-chief to ever attend the event, and his arrival was met with both rapturous cheers and deafening boos from the attending crowd. The president, however, seemed to remember only the cheers, since he made a big deal out of Swift getting booed at the event.

The "Bad Blood" hitmaker was spotted putting on a brave face as the cameras panned to her and boos could be heard emanating from the fans. In what will surely become the latest most-used GIF on social media, Swift widened her eyes and appeared to try and laugh off the very awkward moment. To make matters worse, Trump felt the need to point it out on Truth Social, his social media platform of choice. "The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!" the divisive politician wrote.

Taylor Swift laughed off being booed at the Super Bowl 😅 pic.twitter.com/Zdc5fHKc0A — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2025

Tennis star Serena Williams rushed to her friend's defense on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!" Meanwhile, the "I Knew You Were Trouble" singer and her footballer beau Travis Kelce might have already had an awkward discussion about Trump since he told reporters before the game that having him in attendance was "awesome" and "a great honor" (via X). The Chiefs tight end did, however, also clarify, "No matter who the president is, I'm excited because this is the biggest game of my life, and having the president there in one of the best countries in the world... will be pretty cool."