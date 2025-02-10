Trump's Disaster 'Do At Super Bowl 2025 Proves His Worst Nightmares Are Coming True
Making his Super Bowl LXI prediction, Donald Trump managed to make it all about himself, as usual, by complimenting Brittany Mahomes, who's a noted MAGA fan. But the president also drew attention to himself during the game in a very different way — and one he'd just as soon forget. As he stood to salute the American flag on the field of Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, cameras caught the back of his head, where his scalp was clearly showing through the wisps of hair that couldn't quite cover up the patch.
Trump has been insecure about his hair for longer than we thought; as far back as 2006, he went to a wig-themed party wearing a piece so similar to his own signature 'do that it came off as wishful thinking. During his 2024 presidential campaign, he railed against low-flow shower head regulations, claiming at an event in Detroit he couldn't get a proper shampooing because the water pressure was too low. "I want that beautiful head of hair to be nice," Trump complained.
Naturally, the sight of the BSOTUS (as we will now call the Bald Spot of the United States) elicited giggles on X, formerly known as Twitter. "The cover-ups are failing," laughed one user. A harsher critic snickered, "The back of his head looks like they threw a piece of deli sliced turkey on the floor of a barbershop." But perhaps the cleverest remark referenced Trump's controversial economic actions: "[T]here'll never be tariffs on hair plugs."
Donald Trump's 'do is becoming a don't
If Time magazine rubbed salt into the wound of Donald Trump's biggest insecurity — suggesting Elon Musk has more power than he does — then the unexpected glimpse at his thinning hair is a humiliating squirt of lemon juice right to the eye. The president has sported the same pouffy hairstyle for decades, with only minor changes to the front swoop. Why is he so bound to the tradition? Stormy Daniels says she knows why. The adult film star, whose reported affair with Trump led to an embarrassing lawsuit, claimed in her memoir "Full Disclosure" (via People) that Trump discussed his hair with her. He reportedly had renowned stylists offer to give him a more flattering 'do, but he didn't want to start a war between the hair artists. Daniels also says the president called his hair "my thing ... my trademark," and like Samson from the Bible, he looked on it as a sign of his strength.
It's bad enough that Trump was one of the worst-dressed stars at the 2025 Super Bowl; he arrived in his usual slouchy blue suit and a tie that was way too long to be fashionable. His hair stood out as a reminder that he can't let go of any of his old ways, be it his clothes, his pouf, or his questionable policies. But he might take comfort in knowing that he wasn't the only family member to sport a fail at The Big Game, with daughter Ivanka Trump fumbling her attempt to match Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes at the 2025 Super Bowl. The footballers' significant others wore fun white ensembles that matched the vibe of the game, but Ivanka's fitted suit read more like boardroom than gridiron.