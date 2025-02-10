Trump's Disaster 'Do At Super Bowl 2025 Proves His Worst Nightmares Are Coming True

Making his Super Bowl LXI prediction, Donald Trump managed to make it all about himself, as usual, by complimenting Brittany Mahomes, who's a noted MAGA fan. But the president also drew attention to himself during the game in a very different way — and one he'd just as soon forget. As he stood to salute the American flag on the field of Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, cameras caught the back of his head, where his scalp was clearly showing through the wisps of hair that couldn't quite cover up the patch.

Trump has been insecure about his hair for longer than we thought; as far back as 2006, he went to a wig-themed party wearing a piece so similar to his own signature 'do that it came off as wishful thinking. During his 2024 presidential campaign, he railed against low-flow shower head regulations, claiming at an event in Detroit he couldn't get a proper shampooing because the water pressure was too low. "I want that beautiful head of hair to be nice," Trump complained.

What do you notice in this picture of Trump at the Super Bowl? pic.twitter.com/g3Wxk3vScf — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 10, 2025

Naturally, the sight of the BSOTUS (as we will now call the Bald Spot of the United States) elicited giggles on X, formerly known as Twitter. "The cover-ups are failing," laughed one user. A harsher critic snickered, "The back of his head looks like they threw a piece of deli sliced turkey on the floor of a barbershop." But perhaps the cleverest remark referenced Trump's controversial economic actions: "[T]here'll never be tariffs on hair plugs."

