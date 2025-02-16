The Drama Between Karoline Leavitt And Selena Gomez, Explained

President Donald Trump started cracking down on his promise to deport illegal immigrants mere moments after taking office, but in the process he has also sought to deport immigrants who entered the country legally, following some of the Biden administration's laws. This has, of course, had a profound impact on many people, and actor Selena Gomez and newly-minted White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt got into a bit of a social media scuffle after the "Only Murders in the Building" star shared a since-deleted teary message with her Instagram followers, regarding the mass deportations that were already taking place. "All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don't understand. I'm so sorry. I wish I could do something, but I can't," Gomez said (via X, formerly known as Twitter). "I don't know what to do. I'll try everything, I promise."

Leavitt, who has already weathered some makeup blunders during press briefings and who has been called out for several controversial moments that have tarnished the press secretary's reputation, clapped back at Gomez on X, tagging her in a video she made in response to the emotional clip. The clip featured several mothers whose children had reportedly been killed and sexually assaulted by illegal immigrants. "You don't know who you're crying for," one of the featured women claimed. "What about our children who were brutally murdered and raped and beat to death and left on the floor by these illegal immigrants?" Another mother who appeared in the video also questioned the authenticity of Gomez's message, asserting that her acting credits made it hard to believe that she was actually that upset. "I just feel like it's a ruse to deceive people," another added.

