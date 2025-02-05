Karoline Leavitt's Makeup Blunder In Latest Press Briefing Screams Kimberly Guilfoyle

Kimberly Guilfoyle's makeup style has completely changed over the past few decades, and it's really no surprise. The women in Donald Trump's inner circle tend to fit a particular aesthetic more often than not. Even Trump's lawyer Alina Habba turned into Guilfoyle 2.0 with some copycat makeup. And now, less than three weeks into her run as press secretary, Karoline Leavitt seems to be leaning into this misguided makeup look.

On February 5, Leavitt held a press briefing. Yet, something about the newly-minted press secretary looked a bit different, and it was all in the makeup. When it comes to Guilfoyle's makeup fails that we just can't ignore, her love of heavy, dark eyeliner is one of the worst details. Leavitt seems to have adopted this raccoon vibe, and just like Guilfoyle, it isn't working for her. Applying dark makeup all around your eyes tends to make your peepers look smaller, and it looks even more intense on Leavitt due to her otherwise light makeup and coloring.