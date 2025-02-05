Karoline Leavitt's Makeup Blunder In Latest Press Briefing Screams Kimberly Guilfoyle
Kimberly Guilfoyle's makeup style has completely changed over the past few decades, and it's really no surprise. The women in Donald Trump's inner circle tend to fit a particular aesthetic more often than not. Even Trump's lawyer Alina Habba turned into Guilfoyle 2.0 with some copycat makeup. And now, less than three weeks into her run as press secretary, Karoline Leavitt seems to be leaning into this misguided makeup look.
On February 5, Leavitt held a press briefing. Yet, something about the newly-minted press secretary looked a bit different, and it was all in the makeup. When it comes to Guilfoyle's makeup fails that we just can't ignore, her love of heavy, dark eyeliner is one of the worst details. Leavitt seems to have adopted this raccoon vibe, and just like Guilfoyle, it isn't working for her. Applying dark makeup all around your eyes tends to make your peepers look smaller, and it looks even more intense on Leavitt due to her otherwise light makeup and coloring.
Lighter makeup may be a better look for Karoline Leavitt
It seems that Karoline Leavitt's heavy eyeliner may be a newer part of her beauty routine — perhaps in an attempt to fit in with Donald Trump's cronies' typical aesthetic. Yet, Leavitt is no stranger to heavy makeup, in general. As of late, she has tended toward drastic contour, blocky brows, and heavy foundation. Interestingly, without makeup, Leavitt looks very different. And, a bit less of a heavy hand with her beauty routine gives her a younger, fresher look.
Leavitt is just 27 years old, making her the youngest person to ever take on the role of press secretary. Between her heavy makeup and the suits she's been sporting since taking on the gig, it's possible that Leavitt is attempting to look a bit older to avoid scrutiny for her age. That said, hopefully Leavitt isn't actually taking any style tips from Kimberly Guilfoyle, or things may not stop with the heavy eyeliner. We could see Leavitt in a fast fashion bandage dress any day now.