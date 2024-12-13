Celebs Who Have Confessed To Almost Never Wearing Underwear
Going commando is something many people have done at least once in their lives, but regularly leaving the house without underwear on is still far from the mainstream. According to a 2014 Vanity Fair poll, 25% of respondents said they ditch undies regularly or occasionally, but only 7% declared that they go without them "all the time." The number of people who frequently go panties-free may have increased since then as more health experts and celebrities have touted the positive effects not wearing underwear has on the body.
"Sex and the City" star Kim Cattrall is one of the biggest proponents of the no-undergarments movement, telling Look magazine (via Express) in 2010 that she typically skips them because "it's a proven fact that if you don't wear underwear it's more ventilation and that's maybe healthier." Several OB-GYNs have backed this up, with Dr. Nancy Herta recommending allowing private parts to breathe, especially for those "prone to vaginal issues," according to Glamour.
Health benefits aside, just the comfort it provides is more than enough reason for some to try it out. Kim Kardashian also went commando for years until she launched her brand Skims and made the type of undies she actually liked wearing. "I was a non-underwear kind of girl for a long time, just because they bothered me," she confessed on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast in 2022. "For a good last few years, I just wouldn't wear underwear, and now I do and I'm obsessed." Unlike Kardashian, however, some celebrities still don't like wearing underwear and either rarely wear them or have sworn off them for good.
Jenna Bush Hager prefers her silhouette sans undies
While 74% of Vanity Fair's survey respondents said they've either never tried going commando or have no clue what it even means, Jenna Bush Hager has long realized the benefits of not wearing underwear. During a November 2022 episode of "Today with Hoda and Jenna," she listed its many advantages after co-host Hoda Kotb revealed her "shock" over Bush Hager's habit of going without undies. "I think it makes a more pretty silhouette! I also think you don't have to pack as much. There's a lot of pros to it!" George W. Bush's daughter argued. But Bush Hager jokingly assured Kotb that there's an exception to her no-underwear rule, and that's when she borrows her co-host's pants.
The following month, Bush Hager's oldest daughter, Margaret "Mila" Laura, whom she shares with her husband Henry Hager, poked fun at her mom's undergarment habits while sharing embarrassing stories about the journalist. After recalling how her mom once laughed so hard that she "peed her pants" and had to change, Mila said in the episode, "She never wears underwear! She is not wearing it right now! I saw her change!"
The difference between Bush Hager's and Kotb's stance on panties has caused some laughs on the show. When Kotb asked her co-host how many pairs of undies she was planning to bring along to their trip to Québec City, Canada, in 2023, Bush Hager responded, "Zero," according to People. Kotb laughed before sharing that she was going to pack four pairs, including one extra. Her co-host then teased her about it, saying, "Just in case you have an accident? Just in case you have a little accident?"
Martha Stewart prefers swimsuits
As a former billionaire who is still worth an estimated $400 million, Martha Stewart lives a lavish life and has expensive taste, and that extends to what she wears under her clothes. While she's an anti-underwear celeb just like the others on this list, the lifestyle mogul does wear an alternative to undies: swimsuits. But not just any swimsuit, of course; Stewart rocks Eres swimwear, whose prices range from $400 to $700, exclusively when she steps out.
"Bathing suits are my underwear," Stewart told Page Six in February 2024. "I don't wear any of that structured stuff. No tight lace, no Skims for Martha. But I love Skims. I think they serve a very good purpose — but I don't wear those. I only wear Eres bathing suits under my clothes." Stewart also explained why she replaced her underwear with swimsuits, saying, "I like wearing bathing suits under my clothes just in case I want to go swimming."
We can't blame Stewart; anyone who looks as good in a swimsuit as she does in her 80s would probably prefer to wear it too. The former "Martha Stewart Living" star has shown off some stunning swimsuit looks over the years, including her viral pool thirst trap post on Instagram that had everyone talking back in 2020 and her sexy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover that looked so good people accused Stewart of plastic surgery.
Drew Barrymore wants to relax without restriction
Drew Barrymore goes for ultimate relaxation when she's at home, and part of that ritual is to skip underwear. In a March 2024 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," the "Charlie's Angels" star revealed that she often goes commando, joking, "My daughter tries to pants me all the time too because she knows I'm not wearing my underwear." While her co-host Ross Mathews admitted he wasn't cool with the idea of not wearing undies, Barrymore gushed about the wonders of lounging in the house without panties separating her skin and the soft fabric of her sweatpants. "I enjoy commando," Barrymore explained. "I wear [sweatpants] every day and there's just this nice sort of sweatshirt material."
At least two of Barrymore's guests on her talk show share her views on undergarments. "Saturday Night Live" star Chloe Fineman, her guest in that episode, also confirmed that undies are optional for her. Christina Aguilera, who appeared on "Barrymore" the previous month, once shared on "Chelsea Lately" (via E! News) that wearing panties feels restrictive and uncomfortable. "I don't like to wear underwear. I like to be as free as possible at all times. It's just who I am," the singer said in 2012.
Jason Kelce is a fan of going free as a bird
Another celebrity who hates wearing underwear is Jason Kelce. The former Philadelphia Eagles star made the revelation while chatting with his brother Travis Kelce on their "New Heights" podcast in April 2024. Despite having an underwear brand as a sponsor of their show, Jason admitted, "I do not wear underwear, and I don't wear underwear based on comfort." He went on to explain why he doesn't see himself adding briefs or boxers to his everyday wear anytime soon, saying, "The reason I don't wear underwear is because I find it unnecessary and problematic to the freedom that my boys like to enjoy ... I guess I don't think that's going to change."
According to the retired NFL player, the only undergarments he's worn in the past several years are compression shorts, and that's only when he's sweating in the gym or doing physical activities. But Jason made it clear that if his thighs didn't chafe, he'd prefer to also go underwear-free when working out or playing football.
But while wearing underwear sometimes helps with chafing, it can also cause it. OB-GYNs Dr. Kecia Gaither and Dr. Kim Langdon told Bustle that for women, ditching panties, especially tight ones, helps reduce soreness down below. "With underwear that's too tight, irritation and chafing of the vaginal area can occur due to the friction generated," Gaither explained.
Aubrey Plaza advises no underwear when acting
In true Aubrey Plaza fashion, she used her hilarious deadpan delivery to drop the news that she never wears underwear. While giving a younger actress career advice in a September 2024 video for Entertainment Weekly, Plaza, who has starred in a string of projects since her "Parks and Recreation" days, said going without undies saves her a lot of time when she's getting ready to film on set. "I feel like acting is all about, you have to have your body in this weird malleable state. Never have to pee when you're doing a scene. Even if you a little bit are like, 'Maybe I have to pee,' just get it all out. Just get whatever fluids out. Be like an empty vessel ... If you don't wear underwear, it can come out faster. So don't ever wear underwear in life," Plaza told her "My Old Ass" costar Maisy Stella.
The red carpet apparently doesn't count as Plaza has been photographed rocking undergarments as part of her look multiple times. In November 2024, the actress wore a sheer olive-green dress that required underwear for an event celebrating the late Joan Rivers. Two months prior, Plaza also put on a pair of black briefs to keep it PG when she graced the red carpet at the premiere of "Megalopolis" in New York City in a see-through lace outfit.