Celebs Who Have Confessed To Almost Never Wearing Underwear

Going commando is something many people have done at least once in their lives, but regularly leaving the house without underwear on is still far from the mainstream. According to a 2014 Vanity Fair poll, 25% of respondents said they ditch undies regularly or occasionally, but only 7% declared that they go without them "all the time." The number of people who frequently go panties-free may have increased since then as more health experts and celebrities have touted the positive effects not wearing underwear has on the body.

"Sex and the City" star Kim Cattrall is one of the biggest proponents of the no-undergarments movement, telling Look magazine (via Express) in 2010 that she typically skips them because "it's a proven fact that if you don't wear underwear it's more ventilation and that's maybe healthier." Several OB-GYNs have backed this up, with Dr. Nancy Herta recommending allowing private parts to breathe, especially for those "prone to vaginal issues," according to Glamour.

Health benefits aside, just the comfort it provides is more than enough reason for some to try it out. Kim Kardashian also went commando for years until she launched her brand Skims and made the type of undies she actually liked wearing. "I was a non-underwear kind of girl for a long time, just because they bothered me," she confessed on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast in 2022. "For a good last few years, I just wouldn't wear underwear, and now I do and I'm obsessed." Unlike Kardashian, however, some celebrities still don't like wearing underwear and either rarely wear them or have sworn off them for good.

