The Tragic Loss Of CNN Reporter Randi Kaye's Father

Please note the following article includes references to suicide.

Randi Kaye is a trusted voice in journalism, well known for her work as an investigative reporter on "Anderson Cooper 360°." Over the years, Kaye has covered numerous cultural and political moments, including Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter's relationship and Melania Trump's absence from the campaign trail. However, behind her calm and professional demeanor lies a deeply personal tragedy that changed her life.

In June 2018, Kaye participated in a CNN special report on suicide prevention and mental health titled "Finding Hope: Battling America's Suicide Crisis," hosted by Anderson Cooper. During the program, she shared the heartbreaking story of losing her father, Gilbert D. Kaye, to suicide. Gilbert passed away on November 15, 2002, leaving behind his wife of 41 years, as well as four children and five grandchildren.

The loss left Kaye and her family in shock, struggling to process the sudden tragedy. "Now, more than 15 years later, I still have just as many questions as I did on that night at 11 o'clock," she told Cooper, who has experienced the pain of suicide within his own family. Kaye also spoke candidly about the whirlwind of emotions she endured, such as confusion, regret, anger, and pity, emphasizing the emotional toll of suicide on those left behind. That being said, Kaye's willingness to discuss the loss of her father publicly also highlights the importance of breaking the stigma surrounding mental health and suicide.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org