A Look At Diddy's Decades-Long Relationship With Jay-Z

Controversy has surrounded P. Diddy and Jay-Z following lawsuits that allege Diddy's involvement in numerous counts of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and sex trafficking. Jay-Z was also named in one of the lawsuits for participating in an alleged assault. The allegation comes after a decades-long, public friendship between the two rappers, beginning in the 1990s.

Advertisement

Diddy and Jay-Z became close in the years after their good friend Biggie Smalls was murdered in 1997. In 1999, they collaborated on Diddy's track "Do You Like It ... Do You Want It..." They frequently praised each other for their success, having both risen from poor backgrounds to become self-made men. When discussing a photo taken of him and Jay-Z at one of his birthday parties, Diddy said, "People see us as competitors and different icons in the hip-hop game, but that was just a moment of two Black brothers telling each other how much they appreciate each other." Jay-Z has shared similar messages of support over the years.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

Advertisement