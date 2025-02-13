Whatever Happened To Kiera Knightley After Pirates Of The Caribbean?

If you were watching movies in the 2000s, there was no way to miss Keira Knightley. Knightley's desire for fame began at a shockingly young age, and after years in small parts, she came out of the gate swinging in 2002, leading the cast of the beloved indie movie "Bend It Like Beckham." The following year, she starred in both "Love Actually" and "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," instantly rocketing her to the A-List. She would ultimately star in three "Pirates" franchise films, which lasted until 2007; by the time she finished the final film in the trilogy, she was Academy Award Nominee Keira Knightley, thank you very much. Her 2006 role in "Pride & Prejudice" had brought her ... well, if not full-blown critical respectability, then the respect of anyone going through a breakup who needed a good cry.

Massive success like that can be difficult to sustain, however, as Knightley later told The Times. Furthermore, the 2000s were a notoriously difficult time to be a famous person; after all, the paparazzi were everywhere, and the wrong photo could prove damaging. "I 100% recognized and saw people's careers being shattered because they were photographed coming out of clubs," she recalled. "The money on my head at that point, if you'd got a picture of me drunk, was so huge." After "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End," Knightley was left to her own devices. Read on to learn whatever happened to one of the biggest stars of the 2000s.