What You Never Knew About HGTV Star Heather Rae El Moussa

With over 3 million Instagram followers and her every move covered by tabloids, it is safe to say that Heather Rae El Moussa has captured the public's attention. It is not hard to see why, as the star has both a bubbly personality and a sweet demeanor that make her perfect in front of the camera (her gorgeousness doesn't hurt, either). Heather's high-profile marriage and the ever-changing, odd dynamic between her and her husband's ex-wife, Christina Hall, have only increased the fascination people have with her life. But there is plenty that those who are not diehard fans may not know about Heather, no matter how often they watch her on television — and we're here to fill you in on the details.

Heather was not widely known until "Selling Sunset" hit Netflix, making stars out of its cast of leggy models and their two much-shorter bosses, the Oppenheim twins. Though Heather (who went by her maiden name, Young, at the time) was a key part of the series for the first few seasons, she started fading into the background and was eventually demoted before leaving the show entirely after Season 7. After appearing on her husband Tarek El Moussa's existing programs, HGTV gave the couple their own series in 2023 called "The Flipping El Moussas," followed by another titled "The Flip Off," which co-stars Christina Hall. Here's a look at what you may not know about Heather.