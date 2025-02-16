The Real Reason Amy Robach Divorced Tim McIntosh (& What T.J. Holmes Thinks About It)
There are of tons of red flags in Amy Robach's relationship with T.J. Holmes that are tough to ignore, not least the way it initially began. Robach and Holmes' romance has obviously evolved since their "GMA" scandal and, during a December 2024 episode of their "Amy & T.J." podcast, Robach confirmed that marriage was definitely in the cards for them, noting, "It's not an if, it's a when." The former "GMA3" co-anchors likely learned some valuable lessons from their prior failed marriages. Holmes was previously married to both Amy Ferson and Marilee Fiebig. Before finding love with Holmes, Robach had also been twice married and divorced, first to Tim McIntosh and then to Andrew Shue.
While Robach has talked about her split from Shue multiple times, the same can't be said about her divorce from McIntosh, to whom she was married from 1996 to 2009 and with whom Robach shares daughters Ava and Annalise. However, she may have revealed what led to the end of their marriage during a January 2025 episode of her "I Do, Part 2" podcast, which the TV personality also co-hosts with Holmes. According to Robach, she realized her marriage was no longer working while doing some reflecting in a mansion in Seychelles where she was staying during a solo work trip.
"I just thought, 'Alone for three weeks? What?'" Robach recalled. "The truth is I was married at the time, and those weeks gave me clarity of what I knew I wanted to do, which was [to] end my marriage." Her beau, on the other hand, suggested he would have just enjoyed the free vacation and alone time rather than focusing on any negativity. "I would have gone, 'Wow. This is awesome. I have this,'" Holmes quipped.
Robach's past cancer battle helped her realize it was time to end her marriage to Andrew Shue
Amy Robach didn't reveal when the trip happened or which husband she was referring to, and considering she didn't post about a trip to Seychelles in the months leading up to her divorce from Andrew Shue, it's entirely possible that the former "GMA" anchor was talking about her first marriage. Robach has also been considerably more open about why she called it quits with Shue, which the podcaster seemingly blamed on the loss of "mutual respect" between them during a February 2024 episode of "Amy and T.J." Further, Robach later admitted that her "cancer journey played a huge role in [her] decision" to end things with Shue, and to ultimately move on with T.J. Holmes in 2022.
Notably, Shue had been by Robach's side when she battled breast cancer from 2013 to 2014. Unfortunately, the reporter acknowledged in an interview with People that their marriage suffered during her treatment. Still, they were able to survive the storm and come out stronger as a couple by the time she was declared cancer-free. However, eight years later, Robach came to the heartbreaking conclusion that Shue was no longer the person she wanted by her side if she were to go through that battle again.
"I asked myself, if your cancer came back and you knew you had one year to live, how would you spend it? And it wasn't even close. I would spend it with T.J.," she confessed on "Amy and T.J." in June 2024. Robach went on to disclose one important life lesson that she'd learned from her journey and has since shared with others who have had similar experiences: "You learn that tomorrow is not guaranteed."