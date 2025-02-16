The Real Reason Amy Robach Divorced Tim McIntosh (& What T.J. Holmes Thinks About It)

There are of tons of red flags in Amy Robach's relationship with T.J. Holmes that are tough to ignore, not least the way it initially began. Robach and Holmes' romance has obviously evolved since their "GMA" scandal and, during a December 2024 episode of their "Amy & T.J." podcast, Robach confirmed that marriage was definitely in the cards for them, noting, "It's not an if, it's a when." The former "GMA3" co-anchors likely learned some valuable lessons from their prior failed marriages. Holmes was previously married to both Amy Ferson and Marilee Fiebig. Before finding love with Holmes, Robach had also been twice married and divorced, first to Tim McIntosh and then to Andrew Shue.

While Robach has talked about her split from Shue multiple times, the same can't be said about her divorce from McIntosh, to whom she was married from 1996 to 2009 and with whom Robach shares daughters Ava and Annalise. However, she may have revealed what led to the end of their marriage during a January 2025 episode of her "I Do, Part 2" podcast, which the TV personality also co-hosts with Holmes. According to Robach, she realized her marriage was no longer working while doing some reflecting in a mansion in Seychelles where she was staying during a solo work trip.

"I just thought, 'Alone for three weeks? What?'" Robach recalled. "The truth is I was married at the time, and those weeks gave me clarity of what I knew I wanted to do, which was [to] end my marriage." Her beau, on the other hand, suggested he would have just enjoyed the free vacation and alone time rather than focusing on any negativity. "I would have gone, 'Wow. This is awesome. I have this,'" Holmes quipped.

