Meet Amy Robach's 2 Daughters, Ava And Annalise

Between running marathons, being diagnosed with cancer, and making headlines due to her evolving romance with T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach's life has certainly not been simple, both personally and professionally. Yet Robach doesn't let any of that get in the way of her relationship with her children. She shares her two daughters, Ava and Annalise, with her ex-husband, actor Tim McIntosh. The couple split in 2009 but continued to co-parent their daughters. Robach remarried, and later divorced, "Melrose Place" alum Andrew Shue. From that marriage, she has three stepsons, Nathaniel, Aidan, and Wyatt Shue.

Robach's family dynamic has changed significantly over the years, and her parenthood journey has not always been easy. Nevertheless, the former "Good Morning America" co-host has a close relationship with her daughters. Despite now being an empty nester, as both of her daughters moved out, her relationship with her girls remains strong. Although Ava and Annalise stay out of the spotlight more so than their famous mother, Robach regularly shares photos of them and even had both as guests on her podcast, "Amy & T.J."

In one episode of the podcast, Robach interviewed Annalise and discussed their mother-daughter bond. "I think we've only had one or two flare ups ever in 18 years. And that, I'm just appreciative," Robach reflected. While we may know their names due to their famous mom, Ava and Annalise have grown into their own people, stepping outside of their mother's shadow.

