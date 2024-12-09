Meet Amy Robach's 2 Daughters, Ava And Annalise
Between running marathons, being diagnosed with cancer, and making headlines due to her evolving romance with T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach's life has certainly not been simple, both personally and professionally. Yet Robach doesn't let any of that get in the way of her relationship with her children. She shares her two daughters, Ava and Annalise, with her ex-husband, actor Tim McIntosh. The couple split in 2009 but continued to co-parent their daughters. Robach remarried, and later divorced, "Melrose Place" alum Andrew Shue. From that marriage, she has three stepsons, Nathaniel, Aidan, and Wyatt Shue.
Robach's family dynamic has changed significantly over the years, and her parenthood journey has not always been easy. Nevertheless, the former "Good Morning America" co-host has a close relationship with her daughters. Despite now being an empty nester, as both of her daughters moved out, her relationship with her girls remains strong. Although Ava and Annalise stay out of the spotlight more so than their famous mother, Robach regularly shares photos of them and even had both as guests on her podcast, "Amy & T.J."
In one episode of the podcast, Robach interviewed Annalise and discussed their mother-daughter bond. "I think we've only had one or two flare ups ever in 18 years. And that, I'm just appreciative," Robach reflected. While we may know their names due to their famous mom, Ava and Annalise have grown into their own people, stepping outside of their mother's shadow.
Ava and Annalise were caught off guard by Amy Robach's relationship with T.J. Holmes
Amy Rohach made headlines in 2022 for her alleged affair with T.J. Holmes and the major consequences she faced as a result. As for Holmes and Robach's relationship timeline, they both vehemently maintain that their romantic relationship started after they initiated divorce proceedings with their respective ex-spouses, the two stars were both fired from "Good Morning America" in January 2023. Robach remains apologetic to her daughters for subjecting them to the media frenzy surrounding the scandal and keeping her new relationship a secret from them for a time.
Robch's daughters understandably expressed surprise when they found out about their mom's very public relationship. In an episode of the "Amy & T.J," Robach revealed, "I'm still saying I'm sorry." She explained that her daughters, as well as Holmes and Robach, are in therapy. Robach also expressed how different it is for her daughters to be have experienced the publicity. "It's one thing for us to deal with the press and the headlines and the paparazzi that have become as much a part of our lives as anything," she said. She continued, revealing, "When I'm with my children, with my daughters, they're there and their pictures are being taken. I just try to put myself in their shoes."
Later in the podcast, Robach recalled that her oldest daughter, Ava, initially thought her mother's new relationship was a quick decision that she had not fully thought out. The mom of two explained that that was not the case: "I really carefully considered what I wanted to do before I did it."
Amy Robach struggled to tell her daughters about her cancer diagnosis
Amy Robach's romance with T.J. Holmes was not the only thing the mom of two struggled to tell her daughters about. On an episode of "Good Morning America" in October 2013, Robach got a mammogram on the air to raise awareness for breast cancer. Later, she was shocked to learn that she had stage 2 invasive breast cancer.
In an interview with Good Housekeeping, Robach said, "I started dry heaving [upon hearing the. news]. I had no idea how I was going to tell my daughters" (via Yahoo). Although it was difficult to reveal the diagnosis to her daughters, Ava and Annalise gave her strength. Two years later, Robach wrote in a Facebook post, "I felt stronger, #Better, knowing my daughters believed I could conquer #cancer."
It's clear that Robach is a pillar of strength and takes pride in being an inspiration to her daughters. As of this writing, she is in remission after undergoing a double mastectomy and multiple rounds of chemotherapy. As Robach explained to Hello! magazine in 2022, she remains an advocate for getting screened, not least because her daughters have an increased risk of breast cancer.
Both of Amy Robach's daughters joined her on air
The trio have been close since they were young. Back in 2017, they joined their mom for an episode of "Good Morning America." Amy Robach brought her daughters to the studio for Take Your Kid to Work Day, and they got to read the news of the day on the air. The enthusiastic siblings were all smiles next to their famous mom as they read the "GMA 60-second Hot List" segment.
When asked what they thought of their mom's job, Ava responded, "It's not that hard. I don't really know what you're complaining about." Robach shook her head before turning to Annalise with the same question. Robach's youngest daughter agreed with her older sister's assertion and replied, "I'm going with Ava, sorry." The girls' joking relationship with their mom showed they didn't take themselves too seriously from the start.
Ava isn't shy about her activism
Born on December 29, 2002, Ava is the oldest daughter of Amy Robach and Tim McIntosh. From delivering news on the air to protesting in high school, Ava has never seemed afraid to show the world who she is and what she stands for.
Ava attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, where she graduated in 2020. Before she could even vote herself, Robach's daughter participated in a movement to encourage others to vote. When she was just a high school sophomore, Ava encouraged her fellow students to stage a walkout during midterm elections in 2018 as part of the #WalkOutToVote movement.
Ava told Yahoo! Finance that she got involved after she participated in a voter registration video campaign. She met with the organizer of the Union Square walkout and spoke about the importance of voting at the rally. "I was just so lucky to be a part of a movement that is going to propel our government in the direction of the future," Ava said. Her social activism appears to have been at least partly inspired by her mom's cancer diagnosis. As Ava explained to Yahoo, she served as the executive director of a cancer research social welfare group, The Cure. The foundation's mission is to pass legislation increasing funding for cancer research, a cause close to her heart.
Annalise remains close with her stepbrother Nathaniel
While their parents may no longer be married, Ava McIntosh and Nathaniel Shue remain close. Ava's older stepbrother through Robach's previous marriage to Andrew Shue took to social media to celebrate his stepsister. For Ava's birthday in 2022, Nathaniel showed that it was all love between the siblings, posting a picture on his Instagram Story of the two of them side by side at a restaurant. "Happy birthday Av," he wrote, tagging his stepsister (via Hello! magazine).
It was this blended family dynamic that inspired Amy Robach and her then-husband to co-author a children's book in 2021. The book, aptly titled "Better Together," follows a family of chipmunks and a family of squirrels as they learn to live together after a storm. "We used to actually tell [the children] stories, and especially the little ones, about the animals in our yard and how they all became a family together," Robach told People. Shue chimed in, "We felt that there was a story in our family's story that could resonate with blended families." Whatever differences Shue and Robach may have, it's clear that it didn't negatively impact the siblings' bonds.
Ava Mclntosh Ava attends NYU where she flexes her creative talents
Ava McIntosh is more than an activist and leader for social change — she is also a natural born artist and performer. Her mother's talents may lay in journalism, but Ava favors a more creative line of work. After graduating from her performing arts high school, Amy Robach's oldest daughter went on to attend college in her hometown of New York City at NYU Tisch School of the Arts. Ava describes herself as an artist but will be able to add actor to her resume as well.
In December 2024, Ava will star in the play, "Do You Care That I'm Like This?," as part of her friend's thesis. A supportive classmate, Ava even included a link to the play in her Instagram bio. The artist also proudly links to the talent agency she is a part of, Take 3 Talent Agency, in her Instagram bio as well as her university's drama department.
Amy Robach's oldest daughter is the lead singer in a New York band
Aside from acting, Amy Robach's oldest daughter is a gifted vocalist. Robach's oldest daughter goes by Ava Monroe on Instagram where she posts occasional photos of herself, her travels, and her musical pursuits. Not one to shy away from the spotlight, Ava is the lead singer of a band, Ava Monroe and The Gold Standard. In March 2023 at The Bitter End, a bar and music venue in Greenwich Village, she spotted her mother in the audience, who was beaming from ear to ear.
Just two months later, Ava released her first album, "A Place To Come Home To." In her promotional Instagram post, Ava wrote, "This record is a labor of love & the product of years spent honing my sound for live audiences." She added that her sound is "ever-changing" and thanked her fans and everyone who attended one of her many live shows. The 10-track album is inspired by the city she calls home, with song titles invoking New York City landmarks, like "Bowery Inn," "Prince Street," and "St. Mark's Hotel."
Annalise Mclntosh spent her first college semester abroad
Born on May 10, 2006, the youngest daughter of Amy Robach and Tim McIntosh grew up with her biological sister, Ava McIntosh, and their three stepbrothers. Annalise started her first semester of college in fall 2024, opting for a university outside of New York City, unlike her sister. She attends the University of Colorado at Boulder and proudly includes the university's Instagram account in her page's bio. Annalise's college journey actually started abroad, as her first semester began abroad in Spain.
Despite being thousands of miles away from home, the 18 year-old till makes time for her family. Robach, T.J. Holmes, and Ava McIntosh visited the new college student in Sevilla, Spain. The girls' mother shared a photo from their trip abroad, featuring all three women smiling. "Reunited in Sevilla," Robach captioned the series of images, two of which included T.J. Holmes.
Annalise and her mom discussed embarked on big changes at the same time
Before she left for her adventure abroad, Annalise McIntosh was a guest on an episode of her mother's podcast, "Amy & T.J." Robach explained through tears that while she's thrilled for her daughter and doesn't want to guilt her for her decision to temporarily move away, becoming an empty nester will take some getting used to. For her part, Annalise admitted that starting college in a foreign country will be a culture shock. She expressed some anxiety about returning to the United States for her second semester of college. "I haven't really been the new kid that many times, but I've seen all the movies, you know, all the TV shows, and it always looks like the worst thing ever to be the new girl," Annalise explained.
Despite her understandable worries that students may have already formed friend groups, she said she's "trying to focus on the present right now and not the future." She shared her excitement about studying abroad and remains optimistic about the rest of her college experience in Colorado.
Amy Robach and Annalise share a love for college football
Amy Robach bonds with her daughters in many ways — from sharing meals and traveling together to attending college football games. Robach is a University of Georgia alum and has attended more than one Bulldogs game since she graduated. It appears she passed on that school spirit to her youngest daughter, who is a fan of her mom's alma mater as well.
Throughout the years, Robach has shared several snapshots from the Georgia Bulldogs games she's attended with family and friends. In 2022, she posted a photo featuring Annalise cheering alongside her. Robach wore a hat bearing the team's logo, and the mother daughter duo were both decked out in red and black in support of the Bulldogs. While neither Annalise or Ava chose to attend the same university as their mother, both have inherited her perseverance and undoubtedly find inspiration in Robach.