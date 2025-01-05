5 Red Flags In Amy Robach And TJ Holmes' Relationship You Can't Ignore

On November 30, 2022, The Daily Mail published a revealing piece on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair. According to the report, insiders believe that the couple started their romance in June 2022 when they were in London covering the Queen's Diamond Jubilee for ABC News.

Advertisement

Though The Mail claimed they were both still involved with their spouses, Robach and Holmes insist that they were both separated by the time they got together. "The day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings," Holmes revealed in the first episode of their podcast, with Robach adding, "Yes, we had attorneys, mediators. We were in the middle of divorces."

Robach and Holmes have admitted that the aftermath of the scandal was brutal. The co-anchors, who were eventually terminated from "GMA3," recalled how their heads were on the publicity chopping block. According to Robach, who spoke about it on the podcast, they were in "a pretty dark space" at the time. Holmes purportedly sent Robach a chain of ominous texts of apologies, which worried Robach to the point that she gave him a wellness check. "I was so afraid that he had done something," she said, revealing that she found him passed out on his bed the day the scandal was publicized. Holmes admitted, "The day was essentially me getting off work at 11 a.m. and I immediately started pounding vodka."

Advertisement