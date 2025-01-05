5 Red Flags In Amy Robach And TJ Holmes' Relationship You Can't Ignore
Fans of a "Good Morning America" spinoff show saw quite a scandal when their friendly "GMA3: What You Need to Know" co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes proved that the co-workers-to-lovers trope doesn't only happen in movies. The Daily Mail dropped a bombshell in 2022 when they revealed that Robach and Holmes — both married to other people at the time — were involved in a romantic relationship. Their on-screen chemistry started looking a little more NSFW when the outlet published revealing photos of the pair cozying up on dates, being handsy on weekend getaways, and leaving quiet rendezvouses at each other's apartments.
Holmes and Robach's relationship has evolved since the "GMA3" scandal. While they are no longer co-workers, they are in a serious relationship — a romance that they confirmed in 2023. The couple has been forthright about their relationship challenges, getting especially raw on their shared podcast, "Amy & TJ." Even so, the price to pay for their relationship was enormous. Robach once revealed that she faced major consequences from the scandal, including having to sell possessions. While most of the world has moved on from their contentious romance, there are a few red flags that leave their relationship hanging in the balance.
Their relationship began with a rocky start
On November 30, 2022, The Daily Mail published a revealing piece on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair. According to the report, insiders believe that the couple started their romance in June 2022 when they were in London covering the Queen's Diamond Jubilee for ABC News.
Though The Mail claimed they were both still involved with their spouses, Robach and Holmes insist that they were both separated by the time they got together. "The day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings," Holmes revealed in the first episode of their podcast, with Robach adding, "Yes, we had attorneys, mediators. We were in the middle of divorces."
Robach and Holmes have admitted that the aftermath of the scandal was brutal. The co-anchors, who were eventually terminated from "GMA3," recalled how their heads were on the publicity chopping block. According to Robach, who spoke about it on the podcast, they were in "a pretty dark space" at the time. Holmes purportedly sent Robach a chain of ominous texts of apologies, which worried Robach to the point that she gave him a wellness check. "I was so afraid that he had done something," she said, revealing that she found him passed out on his bed the day the scandal was publicized. Holmes admitted, "The day was essentially me getting off work at 11 a.m. and I immediately started pounding vodka."
Their friends disapproved of their relationship
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes also revealed on their podcast that they lost many work connections after the news of their relationship broke. "Everybody is trying to hold on to their jobs; they don't want to be seen as an ally for two people that ABC News doesn't like," Holmes suggested that was why he and Robach never heard from colleagues again after they were given the boot. Before the fallout of their affair, one of their more famous co-workers, Robin Roberts, warned the pair to knock it off before it got any messier.
Sources close to the couple told Page Six that they feel Robach and Holmes' relationship is not as strong as they make it seem. Insiders who know Robach are worried she gave up her career for a relationship they believe might not be forever. One source said Robach "is still saying this is it... [they're] the real deal, but it's starting to feel maybe more like — instead of [her] being a firm believer [of their love], now it's more like she's trying to convince herself that's the case."
Amy Robach says she and TJ Holmes have communication issues
When it comes to sharing, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes aren't afraid to get candid on "Amy & T.J.," but the couple revealed that their communication is often less than adequate. In an October 2024 podcast episode, Holmes explained that he and Robach have clashing communication styles — Robach is more emotional, while Holmes is more literal. Because of this, there are words left unsaid and Holmes cannot read between the lines "[This] is frustrating to me because in my mind, where I hopefully have some logic attached to what I am saying, but there is emotion behind it and sometimes what I say isn't direct or isn't specific, it's more a feeling," Robach said.
Where Robach hopes her partner would be able to interpret what she's saying, Holmes admits that he wishes she'd just say what she means. However, in a January 2024 episode, Holmes admitted he often has trouble explaining his feelings when in an argument with Robach. "When things get that kind of bad and I'm that kind of focused or that kind of quiet, the last thing in that moment I want to do is to tell you what I need," he said. "That is how I feel, and that is the truth. Not that I think it's your responsibility. ... The frustrating part is after the fact when I am told that I did something wrong for how I reacted to how I was feeling."
They sparked split rumors after airing their grievances on the podcast
The couple's communication issues nearly broke them up, according to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. In a January 9, 2024 podcast episode, Holmes said, "The closest we got to our relationship ending was a disagreement — a fight — we had that was really based on a fear and lack of communication to where we thought, 'Wow. We went through all this, and maybe we're not compatible." That same point of contention in their relationship drove listeners to assume they had broken up after hashing it out on a later episode that same month.
In a January 23, 2024 Instagram post that Robach made after having a heated argument with Holmes on the podcast, many listeners went to her comment section with concern about how he spoke to her. "I don't like how he dealt with the conversation at all! And he never should've done this on the podcast," one user commented. Another wrote: "The same way you got him is the same way you will lose him."
Robach then posted a video on Instagram with Holmes to let everyone know that they were still very much together, despite what people were saying. "Our larger goal in putting out our latest episode was to show that, yes, we like to show pictures of us smiling like everyone else and laughing on social media, but if we want to be real and we want to be transparent, we wanted to show all the sides of us and I would say most relationships," Robach explained.
Their relationship led to reports uncovering TJ Holmes' other work romances
Stories of past work flings between T.J. Holmes and ABC employees started trickling out after his relationship with Amy Robach hit headlines. Since The Daily Mail outed their work romance, three women have come out to say that they also had NSFW relationships with Holmes while working at ABC. A source revealed to The Mail in January 2023 that in 2015, Holmes began an extramarital affair with junior staffer Jasmine Pettaway, who was 13 years younger than Holmes at the time. 'He was a predator who took full advantage of his position," said the insider.
According to a source who spoke with Page Six in January 2023, Holmes also had an affair with an associate producer in her mid-20s — the outlet did not disclose when they were involved, though The Daily Mail reported that it began in 2016 and identified the staffer as Natasha Singh. "He was in a position of power over her," the insider told Page Six.
In February 2023, The Cut spoke with a former digital news associate who worked at ABC News — identifying herself only by the name Sascha. She revealed that in 2014, she worked the overnight shift, which overlapped with Holmes' schedule, and they would frequently have sexual rendezvous in his office. She told the outlet: "I thought I was special," until he began dismissing their relationship to focus on "Good Morning America," which led Sascha to feel like a "throwaway object."