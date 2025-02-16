You Won't Recognize Reba McEntire In Throwback Pic Without Her Iconic Red Hair

Country music superstar Reba McEntire has had quite a stunning transformation over the course of her celebrated, decades-long career — complete with more than her fair share of bold hairstyles. In fact, arguably the most recognizable aspect of McEntire's image is her fiery red locks. But if you've ever wondered what the "Young Sheldon" alum would look like with a different hair color, you don't have to use your imagination (or even Photoshop, for that matter). All you have to do is take a look at this throwback pic from the mid-1980s.

Bettmann/Getty

The above photo was taken at the 1986 Country Music Association Awards. With her poofy, almost-blonde locks, McEntire looks almost unrecognizable. Nevertheless, the glitzy event was certainly memorable for the beloved country singer regardless. It was that night she took home the honors for both "Entertainer of the Year" and "Female Vocalist of the Year," beating out the likes of Willie Nelson for the former and Rosanne Cash for the latter.

Impressively, McEntire was up for a total of five awards on the night. Her 10th studio album "Whoever's in New England" was nominated for Album of the Year, while its title track was up for both Single of the Year and Music Video of the Year. The 1986 CMA Awards wasn't the last time McEntire experimented with a blonder shade either. Her locks were positively golden (though not quite as spherical) on the cover of her self-titled 1988 record "Reba."

