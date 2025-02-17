Why Trump Staffer Susie Wiles' Age-Gap Romance Ended In A Messy Divorce

As Donald Trump's chief of staff, Susie Wiles may have all of the president's business in check — but the same could not always be said about her personal life. As the first woman to ever hold this title, it would be easy to infer that a lifetime of sound decision-making led Susie to her nomination. However, the Daily Mail reported that Susie, born in 1957, was previously married to Lanny Wiles, who was 14 years older than her. The two were tangled up in a Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing worth three million dollars in 1991. The Daily Mail also reported on another piece of litigation in which the prosecution sought to garnish Susie's hard-earned wages while working for the mayor of Jacksonville, Florida. That case was eventually settled for $75,000.

Despite their 14-year age gap, Lanny didn't seem to have any additional experience or wisdom to keep them out of their financial problems. Susie told the outlet, "I was drawn into it. My former husband, sadly, made a series of poor business decisions nearly 35 years ago ... This was an unfortunate time in our lives and ultimately these issues led to a divorce some years later."

That being said, the divorce wouldn't come until 2017. Given that timeline, Lanny must've had something going for him to keep the marriage afloat for 26 years after their pricey bankruptcy. Despite Susie's messy history of bankruptcy and divorce, she's built an impressive political career, becoming Trump's chief of staff.

