4 Rumors About Ben Affleck We Can't Ignore
Ben Affleck is one of Hollywood's most versatile and popular actors, with a career that dates back to 1997's "Good Will Hunting." The actor and director found critical success with that breakout role, as well as later work on "Argo" in 2012 and "Air" in 2023. But while the man who once donned Batman's cape and cowl is a respected figure in his field, fans are often scrambling to find out more about who he is behind the scenes.
One rumor we just can't ignore made headlines in February of 2025 when Radar Online reported that Affleck had a romantic eye on fellow actor Jessica Alba. According to the article, Affleck has admired Alba from afar for many years but was never in a position to pursue her due to his marriage to Jennifer Garner, and later, Jennifer Lopez. But after Affleck's 2024 split from Lopez and Alba's separation from producer Cash Warren, the door now appears to be open.
"They have a strong connection," a source said, "and whenever they've spent time together in the past, the chemistry between them is undeniable." While their personal connection may be strong, rumors of a possible new romance between them have yet to be confirmed, and many other whispers surround Affleck's love life.
Ben Affleck was reportedly moving on from wife Jennifer Lopez months before their divorce
"Air" actor and director Ben Affleck was married to singer and actor Jennifer Lopez for two years before she filed for divorce in August of 2024. The messiest moments in their relationship were well-documented, as the couple's every move was heavily covered by the media. And it seems the issues between the two had been raging for much longer than their divorce filing indicated.
As early as May 2024, Affleck was often seen alone in public without his wedding band. That fueled speculation of trouble possibly brewing on the homefront. By the time June of 2024 came around, the writing was on the wall. Reports came out that the two had quietly reached out to a realtor about selling their home and were already living separately.
Ben Affleck reportedly had a connection to Kick Kennedy
Ben Affleck split from Jennifer Lopez in August of 2024, following several months of rumored problems between the two. But as the two Hollywood stars made headlines over the end of their relationship, a new rumor began swirling the same week that Affleck had perhaps already moved on. The "Good Will Hunting" star was romantically linked to Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy, the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Reports claimed that the two were seen together in public a few different times, leading to speculation that they were becoming an item.
But whispers of a possible connection between the two were apparently nothing more than rumors. On August 27,2024, a spokesperson for Affleck cleared the air. "There is no truth to any of it. I don't know if they even know each other," they said (via People). Although people love speculating about Affleck's dating life, in this case, they were way off.
Ben Affleck is spending time with ex Jennifer Garner
After his highly publicized split from Jennifer Lopez, it seems Ben Affleck has been spending time with another Jennifer: his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, to be exact. In January 2025, reports claimed that Affleck and Garner were rebuilding their connection. The former couple share three children and were married from 2005 to 2015. While they were busy living separate lives in the years after their split, they came back together following Affleck's divorce from Lopez.
A source claimed that they're spending time together again not just because of Affleck's single relationship status but also for their children's sake. It's also worth noting that in January 2025, when the Los Angeles wildfires caused many to evacuate their homes, Affleck and Garner reportedly leaned on each other for support during the stressful time. Affleck, who made it clear in 2024 that he didn't want to divorce Garner, is reportedly growing very close to his first ex-wife, leading many to believe that the two could perhaps become a couple once again.