4 Rumors About Ben Affleck We Can't Ignore

Ben Affleck is one of Hollywood's most versatile and popular actors, with a career that dates back to 1997's "Good Will Hunting." The actor and director found critical success with that breakout role, as well as later work on "Argo" in 2012 and "Air" in 2023. But while the man who once donned Batman's cape and cowl is a respected figure in his field, fans are often scrambling to find out more about who he is behind the scenes.

One rumor we just can't ignore made headlines in February of 2025 when Radar Online reported that Affleck had a romantic eye on fellow actor Jessica Alba. According to the article, Affleck has admired Alba from afar for many years but was never in a position to pursue her due to his marriage to Jennifer Garner, and later, Jennifer Lopez. But after Affleck's 2024 split from Lopez and Alba's separation from producer Cash Warren, the door now appears to be open.

"They have a strong connection," a source said, "and whenever they've spent time together in the past, the chemistry between them is undeniable." While their personal connection may be strong, rumors of a possible new romance between them have yet to be confirmed, and many other whispers surround Affleck's love life.

