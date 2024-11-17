Tragic Details About Ben Affleck's Two Marriages

Ben Affleck's marriages may both have been with famous women named Jennifer but otherwise they could not have been more different on paper. The Oscar winner had us all convinced that he had finally found his forever in Jennifer Garner. The actors struck up a romantic connection after sharing the screen in "Daredevil," in 2003, and tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in 2005. As the years went by, their relationship appeared to be rock solid. Affleck and Garner welcomed three children and continued to gush about each other whenever they had the opportunity. As a result, their 2015 split announcement took us all by surprise. However, there was some solace in knowing that the former spouses remained on good terms. On the other hand, we had the "Argo" director's marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

Affleck and the "Let's Get Loud" songstress first tried their hand at a relationship back in 2002 and even got engaged before sadly splitting up prior to their planned nuptials in 2004. But Bennifer found their way back to each other in 2021 and married the following year. However, their marriage didn't appear quite as strong as Affleck's union with Garner. In fact, the "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" star became a meme because of just how miserable he looked around his wife. Additionally, their union was plagued by rumors about constant arguing, and they didn't help by appearing to be at odds in public.

About two years into their marriage, several different outlets began suggesting they were parting ways, and sadly the stories were proven true in August 2024 when TMZ confirmed that Lopez had indeed filed for divorce. Ultimately, though, we learned that Affleck's two high-profile marriages shared a major similarity: They were both plagued by tragedy.

