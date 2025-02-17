Inside The Rumored Feud Between Blake Lively And Anna Kendrick
Blake Lively is no stranger to harsh rumors. She's been plagued by rumors about divorcing her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and she's reportedly been a part of several celebrity feuds. One of the alleged feuds that sparked speculation is the supposed tension between Lively and Anna Kendrick. The actors co-starred in the 2018 film "A Simple Favor" — in which the pair shared a steamy kissing scene. But during the press junket for the film, some began to theorize that there were tensions between the two.
In January 2025, one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote, in a since-deleted post, that Lively and Kendrick had filmed a sequel to "A Simple Favor" but that it would not be released because of their ongoing drama. "Despite glowing test screenings, Blake Lively's refusal to promote ... and growing tensions with Anna Kendrick have derailed the sequel," the user wrote (via Variety). The poster went on to claim that Kendrick and the director, Paul Feig, were both furious.
As the post started to gain traction, Feig was quick to put an end to growing rumors. He wrote on X, "The movie is finished and coming out soon. Don't believe anything you read on social media these days." It should be noted, however, that while Feig shot down the claim that the movie would be shelved, he didn't directly deny rumors that Lively and Kendrick are feuding.
A movie poster encouraged rumors of the actors feud
The first movie poster for Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick's film "Another Simple Favor" dropped in early February 2025, and the placement of their names allegedly caused some drama between the two stars. "In the original film, Anna got top billing over Blake. She thought it was a no-brainer that the same would happen this time around. But Blake didn't see it that way," an unnamed insider told The Daily Mail. Reportedly, the actors fought over their name placement for weeks before they agreed to have Kendrick's name appear on the poster first but with Lively's slightly above her's to the right.
Amid reports of more fighting between the actors, fans have looked back at a resurfaced 2018 interview that they filmed while promoting "A Simple Favor." Many viewers pointed out that the actors spent most of the time being overly sarcastic and taking jabs at one another. Some saw the over-the-top chiding remarks as evidence of a feud, while others pointed out that the stars may have been joking.
Ultimately, it's impossible to know just how valid the feud rumors truly are. Sources told TMZ that Lively and Kendrick have no secret feud with each other and that there was no tension about their names on the posters. But it's clear that sharp-eyed fans will be on the lookout for any possible drama between the stars.