Inside The Rumored Feud Between Blake Lively And Anna Kendrick

Blake Lively is no stranger to harsh rumors. She's been plagued by rumors about divorcing her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and she's reportedly been a part of several celebrity feuds. One of the alleged feuds that sparked speculation is the supposed tension between Lively and Anna Kendrick. The actors co-starred in the 2018 film "A Simple Favor" — in which the pair shared a steamy kissing scene. But during the press junket for the film, some began to theorize that there were tensions between the two.

In January 2025, one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote, in a since-deleted post, that Lively and Kendrick had filmed a sequel to "A Simple Favor" but that it would not be released because of their ongoing drama. "Despite glowing test screenings, Blake Lively's refusal to promote ... and growing tensions with Anna Kendrick have derailed the sequel," the user wrote (via Variety). The poster went on to claim that Kendrick and the director, Paul Feig, were both furious.

As the post started to gain traction, Feig was quick to put an end to growing rumors. He wrote on X, "The movie is finished and coming out soon. Don't believe anything you read on social media these days." It should be noted, however, that while Feig shot down the claim that the movie would be shelved, he didn't directly deny rumors that Lively and Kendrick are feuding.

