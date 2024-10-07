Times Hollywood Power Couple Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Faced Divorce Rumors

From the "Deadpool & Wolverine" premiere, another video of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds caught the attention of their fans and media alike. In the video shared above, Lively appeared excited and full of energy as she spotted Reynolds, rushing toward him with a bright smile and wrapping her arms around him. The couple shared an embrace, their bodies pressed together in what seemed to be a moment of genuine connection. However, fans and media suspected some tension, as Lively quickly broke free from Reynolds and moved towards other people.

The List reached out to Nicole Moore, a celebrity love coach and body language expert. "In this video, Blake and Ryan appear to be very close and connected as a couple. However, it does appear that Ryan is perhaps more focused on Blake than she is on him," Moore said. "The couple stands with their front bodies pressing against each other, a body language indicator that these two are extremely close and intimate, and they look deeply into each other's eyes while talking."

Adding clarity on Lively's move to break free from the embrace, Moore disclosed, "Her body language here communicates that although she is very close to Ryan, she may not always prioritize him, especially in public scenarios." Moore further subsided the assumption of the strain and said, "While Blake moved on from her conversation with Ryan before he was talking, Ryan did not appear visibly offended or distressed by this, so it appears as if this couple does not have a lot of marital discord. Blake and Ryan likely truly love and accept each other for how they are without a need to change the other person's behavior."

