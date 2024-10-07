Times Hollywood Power Couple Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Faced Divorce Rumors
The former co-stars of DC's "Green Lantern," Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, have been on a great run. The star couple have championed the box office multiple times particularly in the summer of 2024. Lively's Colleen Hoover book adaptation "It Ends With Us" did exceedingly well, while Reynolds' "Deadpool & Wolverine" became the highest-grossing R-rated flick.
What the star couple has championed more is their chemistry, both on and off social media platforms. Since their marriage in 2012, Lively and Reynolds have portrayed a dream-like, glamorous relationship. The actors share equal wit and charm, which their fans have highly adored. But like every relationship, which has its trials and tribulations, numerous divorce rumors have marred Lively and Reynolds' marriage.
The divorce rumors resurfaced as the couple spent less time together in public, likely due to their overlapping work schedules. Speculation spread online that Lively and Reynolds' relationship is strained, some even suggesting a possible split.
Blake Lively shuts down 2024 divorce rumors with humor
As divorce rumors circulated online, Lively decided to take matters into her own hands. Responding to a fan's comment on Instagram who suggested she and Ryan Reynolds are headed for divorce, Page Six reports that Lively replied with a laughing-crying emoji, "Haha, they wish." Her humorous response reassured fans and media outlets that, at least from Lively's perspective, the rumors of the split are far from the truth.
The tension between Lively and Reynolds' fans got further diffused when Lively passed a funny remark to the press at the "Deadpool & Wolverine" premiere. When asked how she feels about supporting Reynolds despite an overlapping schedule, Lively joked that Ryan was her "plus one" for the night and not the other way around.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' conspicuous embrace
From the "Deadpool & Wolverine" premiere, another video of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds caught the attention of their fans and media alike. In the video shared above, Lively appeared excited and full of energy as she spotted Reynolds, rushing toward him with a bright smile and wrapping her arms around him. The couple shared an embrace, their bodies pressed together in what seemed to be a moment of genuine connection. However, fans and media suspected some tension, as Lively quickly broke free from Reynolds and moved towards other people.
The List reached out to Nicole Moore, a celebrity love coach and body language expert. "In this video, Blake and Ryan appear to be very close and connected as a couple. However, it does appear that Ryan is perhaps more focused on Blake than she is on him," Moore said. "The couple stands with their front bodies pressing against each other, a body language indicator that these two are extremely close and intimate, and they look deeply into each other's eyes while talking."
Adding clarity on Lively's move to break free from the embrace, Moore disclosed, "Her body language here communicates that although she is very close to Ryan, she may not always prioritize him, especially in public scenarios." Moore further subsided the assumption of the strain and said, "While Blake moved on from her conversation with Ryan before he was talking, Ryan did not appear visibly offended or distressed by this, so it appears as if this couple does not have a lot of marital discord. Blake and Ryan likely truly love and accept each other for how they are without a need to change the other person's behavior."
Ryan Reynolds' humorous response to divorce rumors
In 2018, divorce rumors between Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively gained traction when an article by the International Business Times (IBT) suggested that the couple was too busy with their individual lives. The outlet cited anonymous sources for OK! Magazine that claimed the couple was growing apart because of their busy careers. "The past few years, Ryan's been working out of town while Blake stays home with the kids," the source said. "The distance between them has taken its toll."
Reynolds humorously addressed the rumors on X, formerly Twitter, in his usual, quick-witted fashion. He quote-tweeted IBT and wrote, "I wish. I could use a little 'me time.'" Reynolds' playful response shut down the divorce rumors and comforted the public that his and Lively's marriage remains healthy and nourishing.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds remain strong
Continuing their support for each other's projects, Lively and Reynolds appeared together again at the premiere of "It Ends With Us." Halfway through their red carpet walk, Reynolds stopped Lively and whispered something to her, which, per usual, sparked curiosity.
The List contacted Nicola Hickling, a professional lip reader, who told us that Ryan Reynolds expressed his impatience at the premiere. Hickling revealed, "He asked, 'Is this the last time?'" adding that Reynolds was referring to posing for photographs on the red carpet.
Per Hickling, "Lively said, 'No, we gotta speak to everyone. Erm, are you impressed? There's more.'" While this wasn't an answer Reynolds wanted to hear, it was a night for Lively, who was excited about the camera attention they were getting. It was quite a typical disagreement, which Lively and Reynolds' robust foundation will not be affected by. The couple knows best to escape such situations, mainly through humor and a strong public display of affection.