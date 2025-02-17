JD Vance Looks So Different In Throwback Megyn Kelly Interview Before Political Fame

Many people didn't know who JD Vance was before Donald Trump chose him as his left-field VP pick in July 2024. So, it may come as a shock to see just how much he's changed over the course of the last decade. It's no secret that JD has shifted some of his opinions and political stances over the years, but how he looks has changed quite a bit, too.

Advertisement

It's no surprise that JD's wife Usha Vance is unrecognizable in her high school yearbook photo. After all, who among us still looks like we did as a teenager? Yet, JD looked like a completely different person as recently as 2017. Megyn Kelly interviewed him on NBC News about his memoir "Hillbilly Elegy," and looking back on it may cause you to do a double-take. His clean shave and slightly goofier haircut gave him a rounder, more baby-faced look. It's clear that he has naturally aged in the years that followed, with one example being that 2017 JD's hair had no signs of graying. And, while it wasn't quite so intense, it seems that JD's viral eye makeup look was already in the works even back then.

Advertisement

The author and VP's recognizable bearded look eventually became his staple, and it stuck around when JD was elected a senator of Ohio in 2022.