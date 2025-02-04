Usha Vance Is Unrecognizable In High School Yearbook Photo

For better or worse, most of us look a bit different today than we did in our high school yearbook photo. This is also the case for Vice President JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance. Her yearbook photo was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, and seeing it just proves that she was once a totally normal high school student before she went on to become the second lady.

My daughter Amanda graduated from Mt. Carmel in San Diego in 2002. She pulled out her yearbook and this is Usha Chilukuri in 11th grade. She graduated in 2003. Usha is married to JD Vance. In high school, she was in the marching band, national honors society, and the link crew. pic.twitter.com/jS4aZn8iut — Tommy Sablan (@tommysablan) July 18, 2024

One X user took to the platform to share a special find: the second lady's 11th grade photo in his daughter's old yearbook from Mt. Carmel High School in San Diego, California. According to the caption, Usha graduated in 2003, and while in school, she was a member of the marching band, National Honors Society, and Link Crew (a student leadership program). It doesn't come as much of a surprise that Usha was seemingly an ambitious yet down-to-earth teenager. It is, however, surprising to see how she's changed and how much of a style transformation she's had over the course of the past two decades. At the Vice Presidential Dinner in January 2025, Usha made her DC debut, and her strapless designer gown gave Melania Trump a run for her money, making it clear that she's transitioned into the much more glamorous life of a second lady since her days in the marching band.

